‘Miracle in Cell No. 7’ Korean Comedy Drama Set for Spanish Remake

Hit Korean movie “Miracle in Cell No. 7” is set for a Spanish-language remake following a deal between sales agent Contents Panda and production company Rock and Ruz.

The 2013 original film told the fact-based tale of a man with intellectual disabilities who was wrongly jailed on theft charges. While in jail he struggles to prove his innocence, but befriends other prisoners who smuggle in his daughter to share their cell.

The film grossed $80 million on release in Korean theaters and has been successfully remade in Turkey, The Philippines, Indonesia and in Kannada for the Indian market. International rights are handled by Contents Panda, an affiliate of “Train to Busan” studio Next Entertainment World, and indie sales firm Finecut.

Rock and Ruz is a new company headed by Miguel Ruz and Jordi Roca. Ruz was previously a producer on hit Netflix sci-fi series “Black Mirror.” Korean media reports that Mario Casas, Goya best actor winner for “Cross The Line” (aka “No Mataras”) as the lead actor. Other details, including start of production and distribution channel, are not yet confirmed.

Contents Panda, which is pitching hot commercial titles “The Night Shift” and “Hostage: Missing Celebrity” in the Cannes Market, recently scored remake success with another NEW film.

It struck a deal with Skybound Entertainment and Amazon Studios for a series adaptation of “The Villainess,” which premiered in Cannes in 2017. Francesca Hu is attached to write and exec produce the pilot, which original director Jeong Byeong-Gil, will direct. Jeong also executive produces with “Star Trek Beyond” writer Doug Jung.