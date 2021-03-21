‘Minari’ Continues Korean Box Office Success for Third Weekend

Korean American drama film “Minari” can’t stop winning awards. Similarly, it continues to reign on top of the Korean box office.

The Lee Isaac Chung-directed film earned $1.09 million between Friday and Monday to top the box office in South Korea, according to data from Kobis, the tracking service of the Korean Film Council (KOFIC).

The figure is little changed from the previous weekend. It represents the third successive weekend which the film has dominated with a market share of more than a third.

The film’s cumulative total now stands at $5.63 million, after 19 days on release, making “Minari” the third highest scoring film of the year in the country. It is only bettered by Disney/Pixar’s “Soul” with $16.6 million to date, and Japanese animation “Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train” with $11.5 million.

Nationwide, the aggregate weekend gross box office total was $3.47 million, also little changed from the previous session. There has been no breakout from the $3 million-$4.5 million range, which represents deeply depressed levels.

KOFIC recently reported that just 3.1 million cinema tickets were sold in February. That is a 58% slump compared with February 2020, but a 74% increase on January 2021.

“Demon Slayer” held on to second place over the weekend with a $804,000 haul. Also unchanged, Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” took third place again with $358,000, for a cumulative of $2.27 million since its March 4 release.

New release title, “The Mauritanian” earned $176,000 over the weekend, and $254,000 over five days. That was good enough for fourth place ahead of “Souil” and the re-releases of two of the “Lord of the Rings” titles.