Korea’s Showbox Launching ‘Another Record’ at Busan Market

Korean actor Shin Se-kyong, star of “Tazza: Another Card” and current TV series “Run On,” is the subject of “Another Record,” an unusual documentary film being launched this week at the Asian Contents & Film Market. Showbox, one of Korea’s longest-running film production, distribution and sales companies, is handling rights sales.

The company is pitching “Another Record” as “the unknown story of the well-known Shin Se-kyeong.” Given Shin’s current popularity and her huge social media following (45 million YouTube views of her content) anonymity seems an unlikely status. But the film attempts a fly on the wall approach.

Rather than conduct straightforward interviews with the actor, the film follows Shin as she takes a walk around Seoul, meeting various people, has food, and stops for drinks. While sharing stories, Shin tells parts of her story that she had never revealed before.

The film is directed by Kim Jong-kwan, who previously directed last year’s Warner Bros.-distributed “Josee” and previously made “The Table” and “Worst Woman.”

The film is a KT Seezn presentation of a Showbox production in association with Raemongraein. A theatrical release in Korea is set for Oct. 28.

“Shin Se-kyeong’s hidden stories are naturally revealed while she talks with the people she meets, rather than during an interview. Spending time with people to bond and share emotions is what makes

‘Another Record’ special. And finding the actress’s lifestyle from within these moments is what makes this project a film,” said Kim. “The audiences get to follow Shin to walk, drink, share stories and find her inner self and charm within her style. It will be a unique experience like a midsummer’s dream immersed in scent.”

Showbox is also responsible for international sales on “Emergency Declaration,” the action drama that played in a special section at Cannes this year, and “Sinkhole,” a disaster actioner that earned $17.6 million at the box office over summer, making it the fourth biggest film of the year.