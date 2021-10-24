Korea Box Office: ‘Venom 2’ Easily Holds off ‘Dune’ New Release

Holdover title, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” comfortably defeated new release “Dune” at the South Korean box office over the latest weekend.

“Dune” managed to earn $2.54 million between Friday and Sunday which was equivalent to a 39% share of the total market. Over its five opening days, the sci-fi epic earned a total of $3.47 million.

“Venom 2” had opened a week earlier with a $6.71 million debut that counts as strong in the current malaise. It dropped 56% from first to second weekends, but still claimed a 46% share of the nationwide theatrical market with a $2.98 million weekend.

As “Venom” retreated, so too did the overall Korean box office. It dropped from $8.17 million the previous weekend to $6.51 million over the latest weekend.

With a $14.1 million cumulative, earned in 12 days, “Venom” is now the eighth ranking film of the year in South Korea. It appears poised to overtake “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” $15.1 million, “Cruella” ($16.4 million) and “Soul” among Hollywood titles. Slightly further ahead are Japanese animation “Demon Slayer: The Movie – Mugen Train” with $17.6 million, “Sinkhole” with $18.2 million and “F9” with $18.8 million.

The leading two films over the weekend were in a class of their own. James Bond franchise film, “No Time to Die” was in third place, but with a weekend score of just $196,000. Since its Sept.29 release it has accumulated $9.96 million.

The Last Duel was the weekend’s only other high-profile release. But it managed only fourth place with a score of $180,000 for the weekend and a market share of less than 3%. Over five days it earned $275,000.

Korean fantasy film “On The Line” managed $145,000 over the weekend, for a $11.6 million total since Sept. 15.