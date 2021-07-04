Korea Box Office: ‘Hard Hit’ Holds First Place on Second Weekend

Local film “Hard Hit” held on to top spot at the South Korean box office for the second week, keeping Hollywood holdovers and new release titles at bay.

The Busan-set action thriller scored $2.07 million in its second weekend on release, according to data from the Kobis tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (KOFIC). That was a drop of only 5% compared with its opening weekend. Since releasing on June 23, “Hard Hit” has accumulated $6.13 million.

The film accounted for 31% of nationwide box office over the weekend, implying an aggregate national total of $6.63 million between Friday and Sunday. That makes six out of the seven latest weekends that have recorded more than $6 million in gross takings.

“Cruella” rebounded to second place and improved its weekend haul to $1.5 million, up from $1.18 million the previous weekend. Since its May 23 release “Cruella” has now amassed $14.6 million, making it the fourth biggest film in Korea this year.

“A Quiet Place: Part II” fell to third place with a weekend score of $876,000, down from $1.18 million previously. Since a release on June 16, it has earned $6.83 million.

“Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” earned $524,000 a drop of more than 50% from its opening weekend. Since release on June 23, it has accumulated $3.10 million.

Pixar animation film “Luca” earned $520,000 for fifth place in cash terms, though it appeared in fourth place in Korea where charts are ranked by the number of tickets sold. After three weekends on release, “Luca” has amassed $2.16 million in the country.

New Korean release “Midnight” managed just $409,000 over three days. New U.S. release “In the Heights” earned $171,000 for.

Hollywood holdover, “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” earned $102,000, for a month-long cumulative of $6.95 million.

Korean new release, “Grotesque Mansion” earned $98,000 in ninth place, while Russia’s “Chernobyl: Abyss” earned $89,900.