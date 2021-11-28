Korea Box Office: ‘Spiritwalker’ Wins Weekend Ahead of ‘Encanto’

“Spiritwalker,” a fantasy action film about a man who wakes up in a new body every twelve hours, grabbed the top spot at the South Korean box office over the weekend. It was one of three new films to get significant releases, a possible sign that Korea’s theatrical market is steadying.

Directed by Yoon Jae-kyun, “Spiritwalker” earned $2.16 million over the weekend, representing a 31% share of the overall market, according to data from Kobis, the theatrical tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (KOFIC). Over its five opening days, it managed $2.96 million.

Sales agency K-Movie has confirmed to Variety the existence of a deal to license rights on “Spiritwalker” to Hollywood producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura for English-language remake. Further details are scarce.

Disney animation film “Encanto” placed second with $1.69 million over the weekend and $$2.15 million over five days.

Third place belonged to Korean title “Nothing Serious,” which scores $1.27 million over the weekend and $1.77 million over the five days between Wednesday and Sunday.

“Perhaps Love,” the previous weekend’s top film tumbled by 81% in its second frame to just $400,000 over the weekend and to fifth place. Its cumulative is just $3.97 million after 12 days. Marvel film “Eternals” also dropped steeply, to $549,000 and from second to fourth place. But it has been on release most of the month and has by now accumulated $26.0 million.

The nationwide aggregate of $7.01 million over the weekend, was only a fraction ahead of the previous weekend’s $6.66 million. But, after a year dominated by foreign titles, a stream of local titles coming on to the market may help bring Korean audiences back into theaters. Other Korean films are announcing releases in December and January.

Lesser places over the weekend belonged to: “Dune” with $368,000 for a cumulative of $12.8 million after more than five weeks on release; “The French Dispatch,” with $104,000 for a cumulative of $569,000; “Dear Evan Hansen,” with $71,000 for a cumulative of $825,000; new release “Made in Italy” taking $60,000 over five days; and Korea’s “Tomb of the River,” taking $41,000 in its third week on release.