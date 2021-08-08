Korea Box Office: ‘Escape From Mogadishu’ Overpowers ‘The Suicide Squad’

“Escape From Mogadishu” held on to its place at the top of the South Korean box office for the second weekend. It comfortably overcame the challenge from newly released “The Suicide Squad.”

“Mogadishu” earned $4.26 million in its second weekend of release, down only 14% compared with its first session, in which it took $4.96 million. Since its July 28, 2021 debut “Mogadishu” has accumulated $14.5 million, making it the sixth ranking film released in Korea this year and the top locally-made title of 2021, according to data from the Korean Film Council’s Kobis tracking service..

“The Suicide Squad” opened earned $1.66 million over the weekend and $2.57 million since its release on Wednesday (Aug. 4).

Other new releases also fared relatively poorly. Japanese animation, “Doraemon The Movie: Nobita’s New Dinosaur” scored $295,000 over four days and was only good enough for fifth place over the weekend. “The Green Knight” earned $56,000 over the weekend and $87,600 over four days. “Blackpink: The Movie” earned $65,200 over the weekend and $135,000 over four days.

The aggregate weekend box office weighed in at a lightweight $7.88 million, compared with $8.74 million the previous weekend, but higher than the $6.47 million achieved a week earlier.

The weekend totals are roughly double those in the first quarter of the year. But since June they appear to have reached a new plateau from which it is still hard to go higher and get anywhere near pre-COVID levels of attendance and revenue.

“Boss Baby: Family Business” (aka “Boss Baby 2”) slipped to third place on its third weekend of release in Korea. It earned “640,000, down 38% compared with its previous weekend, for a 19-day cumulative score of $6.56 million.

“Black Widow,” which remains the highest grossing film of the year in Korea, held on to fourth place over the weekend with a $466,000 haul. Since release on July 7, 2021, it has amassed $25.7 million.