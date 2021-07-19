Korea Box Office: ‘Black Widow’ Resists New Releases to Stay as Weekend Leader

“Black Widow” held on to top spot at the South Korean box office despite a challenge from the new release of local horror film “The Medium.” New release, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” made no impact.

The Disney-Marvel film saw weekend earnings of $4.09 million, a drop of 54% compared with the previous session. Since release on July 7, it has accumulated $19.2 million, putting it within $25,000 of the 2021 record currently enjoyed by “F9.”

“The Medium,” a highly-anticipated horror film that involves Thai director Banjong Pisanthanakun and Korean producer-director Na Hong-jin (“The Chaser”), came second over the weekend, earning $2.82 million.

The film was launched on Wednesday and had started brightly, initially beating “Black Widow.” Over five days it has accumulated $5.05 million.

While their screen counts were not hugely dissimilar – “Black Widow” had 1,577, against 1,402 for “The Medium” – the American film accounted for 48% of the nationwide box office market, compared with just 33% for “The Medium.”

Popular on Variety

The nationwide weekend box office held up at $8.85 million, representing the second highest Friday-Sunday haul this year.

In third place “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions” earned $691,000 over the weekend. Over five days it has accumulated $969,000.

“Cruella” hung on in fourth place wit 3% market share, worth $278,000. Since its release on May 26, it has accumulated $16.2 million in Korea. That is the fifth highest score of the year behind “F9,” “Black Widow,” Demon Slayer Te Movie: Mugen Train,” and “Soul.”

Korean thriller “Hard Hit” earned $149,000 for fifth place. Since release on June 23, it has earned a total of $7.78 million.

Space Jam: A New Legacy” earned just $113,000 over its opening four days, putting it only in sixth place.