Illegal Film Screenings to Be Punished With Three-Year Jail Terms Under Hong Kong Censorship Law

Hong Kong skyline
Courtesy of Celestial Tiger Entertainment

Hong Kong is to introduce a new film censorship law that could send anyone responsible for illegal screenings to jail for up to three years. Offenders could also be liable to a HK$1 million ($128,000) fine.

The new law is intended to codify national security concerns that were introduced into the city’s film classification ordinance only in June.

It is understood that under the new law, national security censorship will apply to existing films, not just new works.

The moves were announced by the government’s commerce secretary Edward Yau at a press conference on Tuesday.

– More to follow.

 

