Panah Panahi’s ‘Hit The Road’ Wins Singapore Film Festival’s Silver Screen Award

Iranian first film “Hit The Road,” directed by Panah Panahi, was named the winner of the Silver Screen Award for best film. The prizes were announced on the final Sunday of the Singapore International Film Festival.

Audience choice award winner “Some Women” by and about transsexual woman Quen Wong, will be re-screened on Sunday night to mark the finale of the 32ne edition of the festival.

Silver Screen Awards 2021: Winners

Best Film

“Hit The Road” dir. Panah Panahi (Iran)

Best Director

P.S. Vinothraj for “Pebbles” (India)

Best Performance

Tolepbergen Baissakalov in “Fire” (Kazakhstan).

Southeast Asian Short Film Competition

Best Southeast Asian Short Film

The Men Who Wait dir. Truong Minh Quy (Vietnam)

Best Director

Mark Chua and Lam Li SHuen for “A Man Trembles” (Singapore)

Best Singapore Short

“If Your Bait Can Sing The Wild One Will Come” dir. Lucy Davis

Youth Jury Prize

“Grandma’s Broken Leg” Dir. Huynh Cong Nho (Vietnam)

Special Mention “February 1st” Dirs. Mo Mo and Leila Macaire (Myanmar)

Southeast Asian Film Lab

Most Promising Project

“The Itinerant” Ukrit Sa-nguanhai (Thailand)

Fellowship Prize (joint winners)

Paul Rembert Patindol for “Rafael” (Philippines)

Pham Hoang Minh Thy for “Daughter of the Mountain God” (Vietnam)

Young Critic Award From Youth Jury & Critics Program

Young Critic Award

Tracy Toh (Singapore)

Outstanding Contribution to Southeast Asian Cinema Award

Southeast Asian Fiction Film Lab (SEAFIC)

Audience Choice Award

“Some Women” Dir. Quen Wong.