‘Her Lullaby’ and ‘The Catch’ Head HAF Project Market Winners List

“Her Lullaby” from Hong Kong and “The Catch” from India were the winners of the top fiction prizes at the 2021 edition of the Hong Kong-Asia Film Financing Forum.

A total of 17 cash and in-kind prizes worth a combined HK$1,200,000 ($157,000) were awarded at the conclusion of the three day (March 15-17, 2021) project market, which was operated in parallel with the FilMart rights market.

HAF returned to its regular March slot after the 2020 edition was first delayed until August, and then went wholly online. The 2021 round showcased a total of 48 projects, including 20 works-in-progress.

Organizers report that 2021 edition attracted 7% more registered participants than the first virtual edition last year, and an substantial 80% increase in the number of online meetings arranged between producers and industry professionals.

“Learning from last year’s experience, our team has worked hard to come up with a more efficient and user-friendly online platform, and I am encouraged to see the market’s enthusiastic response,” HAF director Jacob Wong said. “Although it remains another challenging year, it does not stop the creativity of our filmmakers and the market’s demand for quality projects.

Hong Kong-Asia Film Financing Forum 2021 Prize Winners

HAF Fiction Award (Hong Kong Project)

“Her Lullaby” (Hong Kong)

Dir., prod.: Oliver Chan Siu-kuen. Prod. co: No Ceiling Film Production

HAF Fiction Award (Non-Hong Kong Project)

“The Catch” (India)

Dir.: Rishi Chandna. Prod.: Dina Dattani. Prod. co: Furaha Pictures.

HAF Documentary Award (Hong Kong Project)

“The Way We AD” (Hong Kong)

Dir.: Bud-ming. Prod.: Teresa Kwong. Prod. co: Ideas Un Limited.

HAF Documentary Award (Non-Hong Kong Project)

“I Come From Ikotun” (France, Hong Kong)

Dir.: Wang Bing. Prod.: Isabelle Glachant. Prod. co: Chinese Shadows, Wil Productions.

WIP Fiction Award

“Stonewalling” (China)

Dirs.: Huang Ji, Otsuka Ryuji. Prod.: Otsuka Ryuji. Prod. co: Yellow-Green Pi Co.

WIP Documentary Award

“No Winter Holidays” (Nepal, South Korea)

Dirs.: Rajan Kathet, Sunir Pandey.

Prods.: Rajan Kathet, Sunir Pandey, Gary Kam Byung-seok. Prod. co: Salpa Films, Mirror & Story.

Heaven Pictures Young Director Award

“Winter Chants” (Hong Kong)

Dir.: Tsang Tsui-shan. Prod.: Teresa Kwong, Ken Hui. Prod. co: River Vision.

Cinerent Award

“Donna, Donna” (China)

Dir.: Qi Rui. Prod.: Zhu Dan. Prod. co: Beijing Big Fish Cine.

Network of Asian Fantastic Films (NAFF) Award

“108 Days” (Indonesia)

Dir.: Lucky Kuswandi. Prods.: Muhammad Zaidy, Meiske Taurisia. Prod. co: Palari Films.

Udine Focus Asia Award

“Getting Nowhere” (China)

Dir.: Yang Mingming. Prod.: Yang Jing. Prod. co: Beijing Trend Cultural Investment.

White Light Post-Production Award (HAF Project)

“Splash” (China)

Dir., prod.: Cai Chengjie. Prod. co: Seshizi (Beijing) Motion Pictures.

White Light Post-Production Award (WIP Project)

“The Return of Agaar” (China)

Dir.: Yang Bo. Prod.: Xu Xiaofei. Prod. co: Hainan Mind Image Film Productions.

“HAF Goes to Cannes” shortlisted projects

(i) “A Light Never Goes Out” (Hong Kong)

Dir.: Anastasia Tsang. Prod.: Saville Chan. Prod. co: A Light Never Goes Out.

(ii) “Red Horse in the Summer Sky” (Taiwan)

Dir.: Chang Tso-Chi. Prod.: Kao Wen-Hung. Prod. co: SimpleView Production.

(iii) “Stonewalling” (China)

Dirs: Huang Ji, Otsuka Ryuji. Prod.: Otsuka Ryuji. Prod. co: Yellow-Green Pi.

(iv) “No Winter Holidays” (Nepal, South Korea)

Dirs.: Rajan Kathet, Sunir Pandey. Prods.: Rajan Kathet, Sunir Pandey, Gary Kam Byung-seok. Prod. co: Salpa Films, Mirror & Story.

(v) “Saving One Who Was Dead” (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic)

Dir., prod.: Vaclav Kadrnka. Prod. co: Sirius Films.