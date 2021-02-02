HAF Project Market Selects Works in Progress for Virtual Sidebar

Twenty-one projects have been selected to take part in the upcoming Hong Kong-Asia Film Financing Forum’s Work-in-Progress section. It will be operated virtually alongside the Hong Kong FilMart that runs March 15-17, 2021.

The ten documentary and eleven fiction film projects were selected from the 129 submissions, organizers said on Tuesday.

The WIP section, open to projects that are in the later stages of production, is in its fifth year as part of the HAF project market. As the market is being operated without in person participation, filmmakers will be expected to make their pitches online to potential investors, post-production partners, distributors, sales agents and film festivals.

In the fiction feature section, Chang Tso-chi, two-time winner of Taiwan’s Golden Horse best film prize (“The Best Of Times,” “When Love Comes”), presents new project “Red Horse In The Summer Sky,” a drama about a runaway girl in search of her biological father. Another is “Stonewalling,” by Huang Ji and Otsuka Ryuji, the husband-and-wife team behind “The Foolish Bird” and “Egg And Stone,” that tells the story of a college student facing unwanted pregnancy.

The lineup includes twelve projects by first-feature directors, including drama “A Light Never Goes Out” by directed by Anatasia Tsang and produced by Saville Chan (“The Way We Dance”), and “As Day Comes And Goes,” a COVID-19-related story set in Beijing directed by Louis Yin.

Several European projects and co-productions with Europe are also shortlisted. They include fiction film: “Saving One Who Was Dead,” directed and produced by Vaclav Kadrnka; and “Yasmine’s Journal,” a documentary directed by Christian Abboud that is structured as a co-production between Lebanon and France.