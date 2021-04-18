George Miller’s ‘Furiosa’ Receives Incentives for Australia Shoot

“Furiosa,” the Anya Taylor-Joy-starring prequel to “Mad Max: Fury Road” is to receive financial incentives from federal and state governments, ensuring that production will take place in Australia. The George Miller-directed picture will shoot from June.

“The support of the Federal and New South Wales Governments were pivotal. They made it possible for the film to be greenlit, shot in Australia and for the production to be based in our home state,” Miller said in a statement on Monday.

“This is great news for New South Wales,” said state premier Glady Berejiklian in the same statement “It is expected to become the biggest film ever to be made in Australia.”

Despite a currency that is strengthening against the U.S. dollar, Australia is already enjoying a post-COVID film and TV production boom, helped by aggressive government financing schemes, a disease that is largely in abeyance.

“The NSW government’s A$175 million ($135 million) Made in NSW fund and PDV Rebate and the Federal Government’s 40% producer offset helped to secure the production for NSW,” Berejiklian’s office said in a statement.

Warner Bros., the studio that has worldwide releasing rights, has said that the title will release in theaters on June 23, 2023. Production is through Kennedy Miller Mitchell Films with finance from Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow for worldwide distribution. Miller’s credits include directing, co-writing and production. Doug Mitchell is also producer.

Chris Hemsworth, Taylor-Joy and Yahya Abdul Mateen II were confirmed as the lead actors. Locations were announced as Western Sydney and regional NSW.

Key crew positions go to production designer Colin Gibson, editor Margaret Sixel, sound mixer Ben Osmo, and makeup designer Lesley Vanderwalt. The four previously won an Oscar for their work on “Mad Max: Fury Road.” First assistant director is PJ Voeten and second unit director and stunt coordinator is Guy Norris.

“This is great news for NSW – Furiosa is expected to support more than 850 local jobs and bring in around A$350 million ($285 million) into the NSW economy,” Berejiklian said.

Federal Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said: “The Morrison Government has a clear focus on supporting the Australian screen sector to seize this opportunity.”