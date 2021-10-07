Finecut Launching Hardboiled Actioner ‘Project Wolf Hunting’ at Busan Market

Leading Korean film sales agent Finecut has taken international rights to stylish genre actioner “Project Wolf Hunting.” The company will launch it at the Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Contents and Film Market which starts at the weekend.

Directed by Kim Hongsun, the film is set on board a cargo ship which is being used to transport dangerous criminals from Manila in the Philippines to Busan, South Korea. An escape attempt leads to a riot which in turn unleashes a sinister force.

Kim is known for delivering stylized genre films including “Metamorphosis” (2019), “The Chase” (2017), and “The Con Artist” (2014). For “Project Wolf Hunting” he has assembled a cast of Korean rising stars including Seo In-guk (“Pipeline” and TV’s “Doom At Your Service”) and Jang Dong-yoon (TV’s “Search” and “The Tale of Nokdu”) as two protagonists, alongside veteran actors Choi Guyhwa and Sung Dong-il in leading roles.

Currently shooting in Korea and The Philippines, the film is produced by Contents G and Cheum Film (“Metamorphosis,” “The Phone”).

Finecut additional represents Busan festival opening film “Heaven: To The Land of Happiness” by Im Sang-soo, and two Korean debut films, “The Apartment With Two Women,” and “Through My Midwinter,” which respectively screen in the festival’s New Currents competition section and the Vision section.

The Busan festival is giving out of competition screenings to two Hong Sang-soo titles “Introduction” and “In Front of Your Face.” Both represented by Finecut, the pair premiered at other major festivals earlier this year.

Other new commercial titles represented by Finecut during the ACFM include “Midnight,” a fast-paced thriller starring the rising talent Wi Ha-jun (“Squid Game”) as a vicious murderer chasing after a deaf woman; “Hot Blooded,” a gritty crime noir drama; “Shark: The Beginning,” an action film also starring Wi Ha-jun as an MMA champion; and horror title “Guimoon: The Lightless Door.