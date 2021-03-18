FilMart Wraps up With Deals and Meetings Set to Continue Online

Hong Kong’s FilMart wrapped up its 2021 edition – and second successive wholly online edition on Thursday. Organizers reported that the four day event (March 15-18) had welcomed “nearly 7,000 industry participants from 81 countries and regions over four days, with the release and promotion of some 2,200 film and television productions.”

That total was largely similar to its outcome in August last year, when organizers said that “some 2,100 film and television productions were released and promoted (and) attracted nearly 7,000 international buyers from 73 countries and regions.”

The online platform used for meetings and conference events will remain open until May 18. Registered participants can continue to connect with exhibitors and buyers and also review the content of previous events.