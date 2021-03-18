FilMart Wraps up With Deals and Meetings Set to Continue Online

Hong Kong’s FilMart wrapped up its 2021 edition – and second successive wholly online edition on Thursday. Organizers reported that the four day event (March 15-18) had welcomed “nearly 7,000 industry participants from 81 countries and regions over four days, with the release and promotion of some 2,200 film and television productions.”
That total was largely similar to its outcome in August last year, when organizers said that “some 2,100 film and television productions were released and promoted (and) attracted nearly 7,000 international buyers from 73 countries and regions.”
The online platform used for meetings and conference events will remain open until May 18. Registered participants can continue to connect with exhibitors and buyers and also review the content of previous events.
- Singapore-based investment, production and licensing firm 108 Media used FilMart’s virtual platform to announce the market debut of the Chinese mystery thriller “Lost in Blue.” A thriller, it explores the devastating effects of the illicit drug industry and revolves around a chemistry major college student whose dangerous invention of a new drug that lets users experience their deepest desires. It is directed by Alex To, written and produced by Murong Wang, and stars newcomers Hao Liu and Chang Liu. In addition, the company is selling Shugo Fujii’s “Duel Personality” a suspense mystery set in a car and shot completely on a smartphone. The company also picked up two Singaporean indie projects produced in late 2020: feature documentary “The Last Artisan” about an aging master craftsman who must past his tools to the next generation, directed by Craig McTurk; and social comedy “Not My Mother’s Baking,” about religious and cultural misunderstandings in the age of social media, by veteran director Remi M Salim.
- Toronto-based Breakthrough Entertainment had sales success at the European Film Markets and continued to punt its lineup at FilMart. Titles include: horror comedy “Hall” in which a pregnant tourist is ravaged by a mystery virus and with one other guest my navigate their way to safety; horror thriller “Fear,” in which a family must team up with monsters in order to save their children; “No Human Involved” a cop thriller, in which a rookie female cop partners with a veteran detective to save the life of a high school student threatened by a radicalized serial killer; and character-driven and dramatic thriller “The Oak Room,” in which a drifter returning to a local blue-collar bar offers to settle an old debt with the grizzly bartender; and horror-comedy “Vicious Fun,” in which a caustic magazine writer finds himself unwittingly trapped in a self-help group for serial killers, and so tries to blend in.
- Singapore’s mm2 Entertainment and U.S.-based production company BoulderLight Pictures entered into a multi-year, multi-picture production deal to produce a slate of feature films in North America for an international market. The new slate will focus on genre films that the two companies will co-produce. Three pictures will be announced soon.
The two companies previously collaborated on Native American thriller “Wild Indian,” which premiered in competition at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, and The Vigil, a supernatural Jewish horror film that premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.