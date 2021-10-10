European Film Sales Agents Expand Online Presence at Busan’s ACFM

COVID-related travel restrictions have made Busan’s film market a more Korean affair. But, having gone virtual, that does not have to be the case.

Some 22 European sales companies, more than in 2020, will wake part at the Asian Contents & Film Market which kicks off Monday. They are helped by the annual Europe! Umbrella for European World sales and by Film Sales Support.

The online umbrella stand sees the participation of: LevelK and TrustNordisk form Denmark; Media Move and New Europe Film Sales from Poland; Films Boutique, The Match Factory, Picture Tree International, m-appeal, Sola Media and Pluto Film from Germany; Minerva Pictures, Intramovies, Fandango Film Sales, True Colours and TVCO from Italy; Latido and Filmax and newcomers Begin Again Films, Moonrise Pictures, Feel Content and Feel Sales; from Spain; and Heretic from Greece.

Highlights include Hungary’s Cannes competition entrant “The Story of My Wife” by Ildiko Enyedì, represented by Films Boutique; “Nothing to Laugh About,” by Norway’s Petter Næss, represented by TrustNordisk; Locarno-prizewinner “Heavens Above,” by Srdja Dragojevic from Pluto Film; and recent Venice title “The Blind Man Who Did Not Want To See Titanic”.

Six companies have applied for Film Sales Support for digital promotion campaigns of some 11 European films. This promotional spur allows companies to films’ maximize visibility in Asia. Alpha Violet use it to promote “Miss Osaka,” by Daniel Densik. LevelK will benefit from FSS for “The Passenger” by Raúl Cerezo, Fernando González Gómez, and the Coproduction Office will use it for “Il Buco” the Italian film by Michelangelo Frammartino that is selected for the World Cinema Section at the Busan International Film Festival.

Promotion activities already got underway, on Oct. 7 when European Film Promotion and Unifrance kicked-off the ACFM by organizing a European showcase, with online presentations by twenty sellers from Europe.

All the activities are supported by the Creative Europe – MEDIA Program of the European Union