Hot Titles From Berlin Power European Film Promotion Companies at FilMart

The European Film Promotion organization is poised to return to Hong Kong’s FilMart with a virtual booth that befits this year’s online-only edition of the film rights market. Its umbrella stand will host 29 smaller European sales agencies, including four newcomers.

One of those, the French sales company Reel Suspects, will be pitching “Bliss” by Germany’s Henrika Kull, which recently made its festival debut in the Panorama section of the Berlin film festival.

The other first-time participants are: Rise and Shine World Sales from Germany, which will be promoting the Austrian documentary “Vienna Symphony” by Iva Svarcova and Malte Ludin; Spain’s Feelsales with the Italian-German coproduction “Hong Kong, Ga Yau,” a documentary by Marco Di Noia; and Media Move from Poland, which will be looking to attract buyers’ interest in the Serbian drama “Loan Shark” by Nemanja Ceranic.

Other films which made recent Berlinale debuts are Maria Schrader’s tragicomedy and competition title “I’m Your Man,” handled by Germany’s Beta Cinema. The film also earned the silver bear acting prize for Maren Eggert. Another is “Azor,” by Andreas Fontana, which premiered in Berlin’s Encounters section, and is sold by Be for Films.

Germany’s m-appeal is handling Berlin Panorama title “Celts,” by Milica Tomovic from Serbia. Picture tree International is representing “Mission Ulja Funk,” by Germany’s Barbara Kronenberg, which was shown in the Generation sidebar.

Other hot European titles handled by Europe! Umbrella” participants include: Les Films du Losange’s “Suzanna Andler,” by French director Benoit Jacquot, which premiered at this year’s International Film Festival Rotterdam and plays next month at the Hong Kong International Film Festival; and veteran Carlo Saura’s latest musical drama “The King of the Whole World,” represented by Spanish sales agent Latido Films.

The virtual umbrella effort is supported by the Creative Europe – MEDIA Program of the European Union and backed substantially by the EFP member German Films, which is also a participant this time. Other support comes from Spain’s Instituto de la Cinematografía y de las Artes Audiovisuales (Spain) and Italy’s Istituto Luce Cinecitta.