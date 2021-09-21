Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho’ to Open Tokyo Film Festival

This year’s Tokyo International Film Festival will give gala positions to two American movies. Clint Eastwood’s “Cry Macho” has been set as the opening night title and will play on Oct. 30. Stephen Chbosky’s “Dear Evan Hansen” has been announced as the title for the feelgood closer on Nov. 8, 2021.

“TIFF plans to hold physical screenings at theaters in the Hibiya-Yurakucho-Ginza area of Tokyo, to enable audiences to experience the joy of watching films on the big screen. These two remarkable films will provide additional excitement to the 34th TIFF,” festival organizers said in a statement.

“Cry Macho” is a neo-Western drama, which ventures into new territory from a filmmaker who has portrayed a multitude of human stories about courage, hope, friendship and love. It marks Eastwood’s 50th year as a filmmaker and he directs, stars and produces a film which enjoyed its commercial release in the U.S. earlier this month. Warner Bros will release it in Japan on Jan. 14, 2022.

“Dear Evan Hansen” is a film adaptation of the hit musical by the songwriting duo of “La La Land” and “The Greatest Showman,” in which a high school student unintentionally attracts attention with a letter and a compassionate lie. It is set for Japanese release through Toho-Towa on Nov. 26, 2021.

The festival is set to announce its full lineup on Tuesday next week. It has already teased a showcase for the films of director Yoshida Keisuke, as part of the newly-expanded Nippon Cinema Now section which replaces the previous Japan Now section and aims to bring more diverse Japanese films to world audiences by focusing on emerging and singular talents who deserve greater recognition. The festival will give house room to Yoshida’s “Blue,” “Intolerance” and his 2016 title “Himeanole.”