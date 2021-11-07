China Box Office: ‘No Time to Die’ Reaches $49 Million After Second Weekend

James Bond franchise film “No Time to Die” dropped by 59% in its second weekend at the Chinese box office. But it still held on to the top spot in the Middle Kingdom.

Data from Artisan Gateway showed that “No Time to Die” scored $11.4 million between Friday and Sunday. That kept it ahead of patriotic Chinese title “The Battle at Lake Changjin,” which took a further $8.7 million in second place.

“No Time to Die” has now accumulated $49.2 million after 10 days on release in China. Local ticketing agency and analysis firm Maoyan has slightly increased its forecast for the Bond title’s likely lifetime total from a previous RMB402 million ($63 million) to RMB420 million ($65.6 million).

That leaves “No Time to Die” significantly short of franchise predecessor “Spectre,” which earned $84 million in China in 2015.

In contrast, “Lake Changjin” has now reached $874 million since its Sept. 30, 2021 release. That cumulative means that “Lake Changjin” has now overtaken “Hi, Mom” to become the top grossing film of the year in China, and the second biggest Chinese film of all time. In local currency terms “Wolf Warrior 2” leads the all time ranking with RMB5.69 billion, ahead of “Lake Changjin” on RMB5.60 billion, and “Hi, Mom” on RMB5.41 billion.

Gross takings over the latest weekend were affected by a significant number of cinema closures, estimated at around 10% of the national total, due to measures being taken to combat the latest COVID-19 outbreaks. The number of new infections is very small compared with China’s massive population and with other nations coronavirus trends, but China is committed to a zero-COVID policy which in turn is triggering tough responses.

Aggregate nationwide box office for the weekend fell by 45$ to $36.1 million, compared with $64.8 million a week earlier.

In third place at the box office was new release Chinese title “The Curious Tale of Mr. Guo with $3.60 million. New release Chinese animation film “Legend of Sealed Book” took fourth place with $2.30 million.

“Dune,” in its third weekend on release in China, earned $2.1 million. Its cumulative now stands at $36.9 million.