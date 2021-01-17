Capital Motion Picture Snares ‘The Man on the Other Side’ for North America, U.K. (EXCLUSIVE)

Capital Motion Picture Group has picked up North American and U.K. rights to Cold War thriller “The Man on the Other Side,” directed by Marcus Lim. The Canada-based full-service distributor said that it plans to release the film in 2021.

The deal was announced by producers Militancy Films Singapore and Germany’s Doghouse Filmproductions. International rights sales are handled by Italy’s Iuvit Media Sales.

The film, which is currently on theatrical release in Singapore, has also been licensed to SVOD specialist Tribes Media for streaming in Latin America, Benelux, Spain and Scandinavia.

The story follows the doomed love affair between a two warring spies, set in the politically fraught period of 1970s Germany. Stylistically, the film pays homage to spy films of the 1970s, including “Day of the Jackal” and “Three Days of the Condor.” It stars Nils Schulz (long-running RTL series “Gute Zeiten, Schlechte Zeiten”), Mari Bensel, James Carney and Joerg Malchow.

The film’s previous festival career included winning the best feature film prize at the Montevideo World Film Festival, and the gold award for best narrative feature at the International Independent Film Awards. The film also won the CICFF Award for debut filmmaker at the Calcutta International Cult Film Festival.

“Marcus Lim’s award-winning cold war thriller joins Capital Motion’s diverse offering of award-winning independent and foreign language titles which are slated for release in 2021.” said M. A. Dobbin, managing director and acquisitions head for Capital Motion Picture.

Singapore-based Lim is an experienced producer, screenwriter, short films and commercials director and an occasional correspondent for Variety.