TIFFCOM: Byron Mann’s ‘Dark Asset’ Heads to Market (EXCLUSIVE)

“Dark Asset,” a spy action thriller film, starring Byron Mann and Helena Mattsson, has completed its principal photography and will seek a release in 2022. The film was written and directed by Michael Winnick (“Guns, Girls and Gambling”).

The film tells of a charming guy, portrayed by Mann (“Wu Assassins,” “The Big Short,” “The Man With The Iron Fists”) who attempts to pick up a woman in a bar by spinning a tale involving spies, implanted microchips and the dangerous military scientist hunting him. But who is to say that the tale is not true? Or that the unimpressed woman is not actually the hunter?

Mattsson (“American Horror Story,” “Seven Psychopaths”) plays the femme fatale, while Robert Patrick (“The Protégé,” “Terminator 2”) plays a mysterious military scientist.

A co-production between Lankis Entertainment, Cherokee Productions and Across The Board Entertainment, “Dark Asset” is produced by Shani Rigsbee, Narbeh Tatoussian, Lan Kay, Ned Kisner and Sargon Yoseph. Winnick, Mann, Patrick, Lan Kisner, Andy Lyon and Michael Walker are executive producing. It is being launched in time for the Tokyo International Film Festival’s TIFFCOM market and the American Film market, and aims to shortly attach an international sales representative.

Hong Kong-born Mann manages a career that spans both sides of the Pacific. He recently starred in and produced the romantic comedy “The Modelizer,” sharing the screen with K-pop star and actor Nichkhun of 2PM, and legendary Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang (“Die Another Day,” “The Killer”).

Patrick co-stars in the upcoming James Gunn-directed “Peacemaker” series for DC Entertainment and HBO Max, along with John Cena. Mattsson recently finishing shooting the upcoming series, “Paper Empire,” as well as the feature “The Perfect One.”

Mann is represented by UTA, Echelon Talent Management, and Eric Feig Entertainment and Media Law. Patrick is repped by Gersh and Coronel Group. Mattsson is repped by Innovative Artists, Link Entertainment and Vault Entertainment.