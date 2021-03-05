Australian Screen Forum Celebrates ‘Gallipoli,’ Industry Voices and New Talent

Oscar-nominated Richard Linklater, producer Basil Iwanyk and “Shadow In The Cloud” director Roseanne Liang headline the speakers line-up at the Australian International Screen Forum set to take place later this month (March 21-26, 201).

The event’s industry program showcases innovative Australian and international content, and features conversations with leading film industry mentors and talent from Australia and the U.S.

Proceedings kick off with an industry-only screening of Robert Connolly’s recent hit film “The Dry” ahead of its official North American release in May. The mystery thriller stars Eric Bana as a federal agent returning to his small hometown in Victoria’s drought-stricken rural countryside to investigate a murder-suicide.

The forum has previously announced that Peter Weir’s 1981 film “Gallipoli” will be the focus of a 40th anniversary retrospective. The salute will include a screening of the restored version of the film, a conversation with star Mel Gibson, and tributes and reminiscences from cast and crew.

Writer, director and producer, Linklater will share his experiences and insights in an in-depth conversation about a career that includes “Boyhood,” “Before Midnight” and “Where’d You Go, Bernadette.”

Iwanyk will be the subject of a Q&A session talking about producing films such as “Sicario,” “Hotel Mumbai,” and the John Wick series. His career also takes in “A Star Is Born” and The Expendables trilogy.

Chinese-New Zealand director and screenwriter Liang, whose “My Wedding and Other Secrets” is the most successful New Zealand-Asian feature film to date, recently broke boundaries with her horror-thriller “Shadow in the Cloud,” which premiered at the most recent edition of the Toronto festival. Blossom Films executive Per Saari (“Big Little Lies,” “The Undoing”) and Participant Media’s VP of narrative film, Elizabeth Haggard round off the Screen Talks series.

The panel sessions will be delivered by a new technology platform from Airmeet, that allows delegates to attend sessions virtually, ask questions and mingle with other delegates after in a way similar to being there in person.

Ahead of the Screen Forum, the adjunct Talent USA program is already under way, with 11 Australian screen creatives participating in two weeks of exclusive and bespoke professional development and networking sessions in a virtual setting. The filmmakers are meeting with key New York-based screen decision makers, with the goal to help establish and foster creative and business relationships for their careers and Australian projects.