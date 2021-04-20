Australian Independent Films ‘It Only Takes a Night’ and ‘The Cost’ Head Into Production

The arrival of Hollywood superstars and government money for tentpole movies have grabbed headlines in Australia. But independent film productions are also moving ahead in post-COVID Australia.

Production will start next month in Perth, Western Australia on “It Only Takes A Night,” a film that is both a romantic comedy and a female empowerment movie. A first feature for writer-director Callan Durlik, the film follows four best friends on a girl’s night out, and end up on a path none expected.

Eliza Taylor (“The 100”) takes the starring role at the top of an ensemble cast that also includes George Pullar (“Coyote,” “Fighting Season”), Sana’a Shaik (“2067,” Netflix’s upcoming “Dive Club”), Arielle Carver-O’Neill (“Ash vs Evil Dead”), Charles Grounds (“Crazy Rich Asians,” Baz Luhrmann’s Untitled Elvis Project) and Jaime Ureta (“Harrow,”) and local actor Ana Ika making her feature debut. Production is by Durlik and Josh Horneman of Rookies Ambush (“The Naked Wanderer”), Megan Wynn of Wynn Media (“The Invisible Man” “The Mountain Between Us”) and Kara Pisconeri of Star Shadow Media. Taylor is also executive producer. No local distributor or international sales agent was disclosed.

Filming is now under way in Melbourne on “The Cost,” a psychological revenge drama directed and produced by Matthew Holmes. With a screenplay co-written by Holmes and Gregory Moss, the film’s story takes place within a 48-hour period. Cast includes Jordan Fraser-Trumble, Damon Hunter, and Kevin Dee. Key crew members include: cinematographer Cable Williams (“The Party Bus”), music composer Ronnie Minder (“The Legend of Ben Hall”), costume designer Oriana Merullo (“2067”) and production designer Lufan Chi.

Production is by Holmes’ Two Tone Pictures and producer Russell Cunningham of RLC Motion Picture Entertainment. No commercial details were revealed.