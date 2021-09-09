Asian Film Awards Nominations Favor Titles From China, Japan and Korea

China’s “One Second,” South Korea’s “The Book of Fish,” India’s “The Disciple,” and two Japanese films, “Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy” and “Wife of a Spy” will compete for this year’s best film prize at the Asian Film Awards

The awards again will be held again in conjunction with the Busan International Film Festival. The ceremony, on Oct. 8, 2021, will operate in a hybrid form combining on-site attendance in Busan and online participation.

In 2020, the 14th Asian Film Awards moved to Busan for the first time and was held online due to COVID-19 restrictions. In previous years, the ceremony was held in Hong Kong and Macau.

Those nominated for best director included Zhang Yimou (for “One Second”), Lee Joon-ik (for “The Book of Fish”), Hamaguchi Ryusuke (for “Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy”), Kurosawa Kiyoshi (for “Wife of a Spy”) and Kazakhstan’s Adilkhan Yerzhanov (for “Yellow Cat”).

But it was another Zhang Yimou film, “Cliff Walkers,” which was not nominated in either best film or best director category, that was nevertheless the most nominated picture. It garnered six nominations, including best supporting actor and best supporting actress.

Two films picked up five nominations each: “One Second,” and “Wife of a Spy.” “Book of Fish,” another Korean film “Deliver Us From Evil” and Hong Kong’s “Limbo” picked up four nominations each.

The world’s highest grossing film of 2020, “The Eight Hundred,” garnered just two nominations, both in technical categories.

The winners will be decided by a jury that is headed by South Korea’s Lee Chang Dong, director of “Oasis,” “Secret Sunshine,” “Poetry” and “Burning.” Other jury members will be announced in future.