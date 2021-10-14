‘Apartment’ and ‘Hometown’ Share Busan Festival’s New Currents Award

The Busan International Film Festival announced joint winners in both of its prestige sections, the New Currents competition for emerging Asian filmmakers and the Kim Jiseok showcase for works by the region’s more established directors.

Korean-made “The Apartment With Two Women” and Chinese first feature “Farewell, My Hometown” shared the New Currents award.

In the Kim Jiseok award section Brillante Mendoza’s boxing drama “Gensan Punch” split the first prize with Aparna Sen’s “The Rapist.” In the same section, a special mention was made for “The Bargain,” by China’s Wang Qi.

The announcements were made on Friday morning at a press conference at which festival organizers critiqued matters such as levels of audience attendance, two delayed screenings and a new community outreach program.

They confirmed that just one guest tested preliminary positive for COVID-19 while in Busan. Festival staff will be subjected to a further two weeks of additional testing.

The festival will close later in the day with a screening of Longman Leung’s Anita Mui biopic “Anita.”

– More to follow.

Busan International Film Festival 2021 Awards Winners

New Currents

“Farewell, My Home Town” dir. Wang Er Zhuo (China) (joint winner)

and

“The Apartment With Two Women” dir. Kim Se-in (South Korea) (joint winners)

Kim Jiseok Award

“The Rapist” dir. Aparna Sen (Joint winner)

“Gensan Punch” dir. Brillante Mendoza (Joint winner)

Special mention: “The Bargain” dir. Wang Qi (China)

BIFF Mecenat Award (documentary films)

Korea section: “206: Unearthed” Dir. Heo Chul-nyung (Korea-Thailand)

Asia section: “Self Portrait: Fairy Tale in 47KM” dir. Zhang Mengqi (China)

Sonje Award (short films)

“A Winter Glove” Dir Lee Hyeonju (Korea) (Joint winner)

“The Sea Calls for Me” Dir. Tumpal Tampubolon (Indonesia) (Joint winner)

Special mention: “Sarira” Dir. Li Mingyang (China)

Actor of the Year Award

Kwon Daham in “Through My Midwinter” (Korea)

Actress of the Year Award

Im Jee-ho in “The Apartment With Two Women (Korea)

KB New Currents Award (audience prize)

“The Apartment With Two Women” Dir. Kim Se-in (Korea)

Flash Forward Audience Award

“Mass” Dir. Fran Kranz (U.S.)

NETPAC Award

“The Apartment with Two Women” Dir. Kim Se-in

FIPRESCI Award

“Seire” Dir. Park Kang

Busan Cinephile Award

“I′m So Sorry” Dir. Zhao Liang

CGK Award

“Chorokbam” Cinematographer: Choo Kyeong-yeob

DGK Megabox Award

“Through My Midwinter” Dir. Oh Seongho

“A Lonely Island in the Distant Sea” Dir. Kim Miyoung

Critic b Award

“Hot in Day, Cold at Night” Dir. Park Songyeol

CGV Arthouse Award

“Chorokbam” Dir. Yoon Seo-jin

KBS Independent Film Award

“Hot in Day, Cold at Night” Dir. Park Songyeol

Watcha Award

“Through My Midwinter” Dir. Oh Seongho

“The Apartment With Two Women” Dir. Kim Se-in

Citizen Critics’ Award

“Chorokbam” Dir. Yoon Seo-jin