Ajith Kumar’s ‘Valimai’: Watch Action-Packed First Trailer for Hugely Anticipated Indian Blockbuster

The keenly anticipated trailer for Tamil-language blockbuster “Valimai,” starring Ajith Kumar, finally dropped on Thursday. Huma Qureshi (“Army of the Dead”) co-stars.

Ajith Kumar, known to his fans as “Thala” (Leader), is one of the most bankable stars from South India’s Tamil-language film industry and has a following across India. Action-thriller “Valimai” reunites the star with director H. Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor, with whom he worked on 2019 hit “Nerkonda Paarvai.”

The trailer features Kumar and Qureshi on the trail of a motorcycle gang.

“Valimai” is produced by Kapoor via his Bayview Projects, and Zee Studios, the film and TV production arm of giant Indian entertainment conglomerate Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, which is currently in the process of merging with Sony Pictures Networks India, creating one of the largest media entities in the country.

Coming up for Zee Studios and Bayview is Amit Sharma’s period sports drama “Maidaan,” starring Ajay Devgn, currently due a theatrical release in June, 2022.

Ever since “Valimai” was announced in late 2019, fans have been in a fevered state of anticipation for the film, clamouring on social media for a glimpse. The production was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the planned 2020 release had to be postponed.

In August, Sony Music released the song “Naanga Vera Maari,” composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, which racked up more than 39 million views on YouTube. “Mother Song,” released earlier this month, has notched eight million views.

“Valimai” is due a release on Jan. 14, 2022, during the Pongal holiday frame.

Watch the trailer with English subtitles here: