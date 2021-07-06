Dilip Kumar, Indian Cinema Legend, Dies at 98

Dilip Kumar, one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema, died in Mumbai on Wednesday after being hospitalized for breathlessness. He was 98.

The star had been ailing for several months and was in and out of hospital prior to his death.

Born Mohammed Yusuf Khan in Peshawar, British India, in 1922, Kumar debuted in films with “Jwar Bhata” (1944). Though he was known as the ‘tragedy king’ for his roles in sombre films like “Daag” (1952) and “Devdas” (1955), Kumar displayed range throughout his career including comedies “Azaad” (1955), “Kohinoor” (1960) and “Ram Aur Shyam” (1967), swashbuckler “Aan” (1952), historical “Mughal-e-Azam” (1960) and bandit drama “Gunga Jamuna” (1961).

After the indifferently received “Bairaag” (1976), where he played three roles, Kumar took a break from acting and returned with playing older characters in films like “Kranti” (1981), “Shakti” (1982), where he played alongside fellow Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan in a casting billed as the clash of the titans, “Mashaal” (1984), “Karma” (1986) and “Saudagar” (1991).

Kumar’s last film was “Qila” (1998). His ambitious directorial venture “Kalinga” was launched in 1996, but was not completed.

He was accorded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest film honor, in 1994. He is also the only Indian recipient of the Nishan-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan’s highest civil honor.

Tributes are pouring in for Kumar.

“An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written, it shall always be ‘before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar’ .. My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss .. Deeply saddened,” tweeted Bachchan.

“Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP,” tweeted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kumar is survived by his wife, the actor Saira Banu.