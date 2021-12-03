YouTube Suspends Game Livestreamer Ludwig Ahgren for Policy Violations, a Day After His Exclusive Deal With the Platform Kicked Off

Ludwig Ahgren, an esports commentator and pro gamer who had amassed a large following on Twitch, inked an exclusive livestreaming deal with YouTube Gaming that commenced Dec. 1.

Then, on Dec. 2, YouTube abruptly suspended Ludwig’s livestream.

The YouTube block came Thursday in the middle of his second exclusive broadcast on the platform — displaying a notice that the content violated YouTube’s policies. That means Ludwig’s YouTube channel was temporarily banned from livestreaming.

Reps for YouTube did not immediately respond to a request for comment. After YouTube suspended his livestream on Thursday, Ludwig tweeted facetious, “you could say the switch has been going well…”

you could say the switch has been going well… pic.twitter.com/dnkjSUkT0o — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) December 3, 2021

Ludwig told gaming news site Dextero that he believes YouTube’s suspension kicked in as he was reviewing 50 of the most popular “vintage” videos on the service. According to Ludwig, YouTube’s copyright systems evidently triggered the ban on his livestream when he played viral hit “Baby Shark Dance” — the No. 1 most-viewed video on YouTube.

Ludwig began streaming full-time on Twitch on Feb. 16, 2019, and became one of the biggest streamers on the platform with 3.1 million followers. This spring, he famously hosted a 51-day “subathon” event — to urge people to pay to subscribe to his Twitch channel — and he wound up setting the record as most-subscribed Twitch streamer with a peak of 283,066 on April 13.

On YouTube, Ludwig currently has 2.18 million subscribers for his channel. In addition to livestreaming gaming content, Ludwig also hosts game shows, competitions, a podcast, and more across his various channels. Ludwig is also known for his work as an esports commentator at various Super Smash Bros. Melee tournaments.

In a statement issued earlier this week about his move to livestream on YouTube Gaming exclusively, Ludwig said, “Growing my YouTube presence has been a focus of mine since I started streaming, and I’m excited to bring everything under one roof now. I want to continue making dope content and I think YouTube Gaming is the best place to do that.”