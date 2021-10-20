YouTube Streamy Awards 2021 Nominations Announced, MrBeast Leads With Seven Nods

This year’s YouTube Streamy Awards nominations are out, honoring 2021’s best internet video creators, shows and marketing campaigns across 47 categories.
MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, is the top nominee this year. The popular YouTuber famous for his big-money giveaways, stunts and charitable initiatives, garnered seven nods including Creator of the Year, collaboration, live show and creator product.
Emma Chamberlain picked up four 2021 YouTube Streamy Awards nominations, followed by three each for Bailey Sarian, Bella Poarch, FaZe Clan, Markiplier and Ryan’s World. Other nominees include TikTok star Addison Rae, Olympic champion and “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Sunisa Lee, and Dream, who was YouTube’s 2020 No. 1 breakout star.
Almost half of the 2021 Streamy Awards nominations went to creators who are first-time nominees. Bella Poarch, Karl Jacobs, Quenlin Blackwell, the Stokes Twins, and Tinx received nominations in the breakout creator category; past winners have included MrBeast, Emma Chamberlain, Charli D’Amelio and Liza Koshy.
Celebrities who earned nominations include musicians Lil Nas X and Nick Jonas, model Hailey Rhode Bieber, film stars Ryan Reynolds and Will Smith, and Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates.
The event will stream exclusively on YouTube in December 2021 (date to be announced) at youtube.com/streamys. The Streamy Awards first launched in 2009, and YouTube acquired the naming rights to the kudofest last year. The 2020 awards show was hosted by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alums Trixie Mattel and Katya from a party bus in L.A.
The 2021 YouTube Streamy Awards are produced by MRC Live & Alternative (formerly Dick Clark Productions) and Tubefilter.
Here’s the list of nominees:
OVERALL AWARDS
Creator of the Year
- Addison Rae
- Alexa Rivera
- Avani Gregg
- Bella Poarch
- Brent Rivera
- Charli D’Amelio
- Dixie D’Amelio
- Dream
- Emma Chamberlain
- MrBeast
Show of the Year
- 30 Days With: Bretman Rock • Bretman Rock
- Binging With Babish • Babish Culinary Universe
- Captain Disillusion
- Could You Survive The Movies? • Vsauce3
- Dark History
- Good Mythical Morning
- Nikita Unfiltered • Nikita Dragun
- Ryan’s World
- UNHhhh • WOWPresents
- Verzuz
International
- Anasala | أنس و أصالة (Saudi Arabia)
- Enaldinho (Brazil)
- Mikecrack (Spain)
- Mythpat (India)
- Tokai OnAir | 東海オンエア (Japan)
Short Form
- 8illy
- Bella Poarch
- the cheeky boyos
- Jake Fellman
- Matt Taylor
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Breakout Creator
- Bella Poarch
- Karl Jacobs
- Quenlin Blackwell
- Stokes Twins
- Tinx
Collaboration
- Harry Mack and Marcus Veltri – Pianist & Freestyle Rapper BLOW MINDS on Omegle ft. Marcus Veltri
- Markiplier and CrankGameplays – Unus Annus
- Ryan’s World, NASA, JAXA – Ryan Makes A Video Call With The Space Station
- Zach Campbell and Lil Nas X – Lil Nas X “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” REACTION WITH LIL NAS X!!
- ZHC and MrBeast – I Surprised MrBeast With A Custom House!
Crossover
- Bill Gates
- Hailey Rhode Bieber
- Nick Jonas
- Ryan Reynolds
- Will Smith
First Person
- Airrack
- Emma Chamberlain
- LARRAY
- Nicole Tv
- Yes Theory
Livestreamer
- auronplay
- GeorgeNotFound
- NICKMERCS
- shroud
- Valkyrae
SHOW AWARDS
Indie Series
- The Blues • DeStorm Power
- Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg
- I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla
- Pls, Disinfect: The Visual EP • Tré Melvin
- Sidetalk NYC
Live Show
- #FAZE5 Challenge • FaZe Clan
- $300,000 Influencer Trivia Tournament! • MrBeast
- David Blaine Ascension • David Blaine
- Omegle Bars • Harry Mack
- Verzuz
Podcast
- Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
- Call Her Daddy
- Dark History
- Impaulsive
- On Purpose With Jay Shetty
Scripted Series
- The Confession Game • DeStorm Power
- Could You Survive The Movies? • Vsauce3
- Mortal Glitch • enchufetv
- True Facts • zefrank1
- Two Sides: Unfaithful
Unscripted Series
- 30 Days With: Bretman Rock • Bretman Rock
- Good Mythical Morning
- Nikita Unfiltered • Nikita Dragun
- Odd One Out • Jubilee
- UNHhhh • WOWPresents
SUBJECT AWARDS
Animated
- Haminations
- Jaiden Animations
- Ketnipz
- The Land Of Boggs
- TootyMcNooty
Beauty
- Bailey Sarian
- Brad Mondo
- Hyram
- MissDarcei
- NikkieTutorials
Comedy
- CalebCity
- Gus Johnson
- Jack Pop
- LeendaDong
- Please Don’t Destroy
Commentary
- ContraPoints
- Danny Gonzalez
- Drew Gooden
- Jarvis Johnson
- Lindsay Ellis
Dance
- Aust & Mar
- JABBAWOCKEEZ
- Kelli Erdmann
- Kyle Hanagami
- Matt Steffanina
Documentary
- Brut. Docs
- COMING CLEAN ABOUT EVERYTHING • Jeff Wittek
- DIGGING A SECRET TUNNEL • Colin Furze
- EvanMCGaming
- Life in a Day 2020 (YouTube)
Fashion and Style
- Chriselle Lim
- Gunnar Deatherage
- HauteLeMode
- Loïc Prigent
- Wisdom Kaye
Food
- Alexis Nikole
- Babish Culinary Universe
- Cooking With Lynja
- Joshua Weissman
- Nick DiGiovanni
Gaming
- Aphmau
- Dream
- Markiplier
- MrBeast Gaming
- PrestonPlayz
Health and Wellness
- Austen Alexander
- Chloe Ting
- Doctor Mike
- Linda Sun
- Yoga With Adriene
Kids and Family
- The LaBrant Fam
- Ninja Kidz TV
- Ryan’s World
- The Shluv Family
- Team2Moms
Learning and Education
- Captain Disillusion
- Map Men
- onlyjayus
- Tom Scott
- Veritasium
Lifestyle
- Addison Rae
- Alexa Rivera
- AMP
- Avani Gregg
- Brent Rivera
News
- Brian Tyler Cohen
- Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan
- HasanAbi
- The Philip DeFranco Show
- TheSyncUp
Science and Engineering
- Mark Rober
- Simone Giertz
- Stuff Made Here
- Unnecessary Inventions
- William Osman
Sports
- Deestroying
- Jomboy
- Nick Pro
- Sky & Ocean
- Sunisa Lee
Technology
- iJustine
- Linus Tech Tips
- Marques Brownlee
- Mrwhosetheboss
- Supercar Blondie
CRAFT AWARDS
Cinematography
- Alan Walker – Kristian Berg and Gunnar Greve
- Becki and Chris – Becki Peckham and Chris Nicholas
- Crow’s Eye Productions – Nicole Loven
- devinsupertramp – Devin Graham
- Jonna Jinton – Jonna Jinton
Editing
- Brandon Rogers – Brandon Rogers
- Cooking With Lynja – Lynn Davis
- emma chamberlain – Emma Chamberlain
- Logan Paul – Hayden Hillier-Smith
- Van Neistat – Van Neistat
Visual and Special Effects
- AaronsAnimals – Aaron Benitez
- Buttered Side Down – Buttered Side Down
- Corridor Digital – Wren Weichman, Niko Pueringer, Sam Gorski
- Rudy Willingham – Rudy Willingham
- Zach King – Zach King
Writing
- The Game Theorists – Matthew Patrick, Justin Kuiper
- Julie Nolke – Julie Nolke
- The Korean Vegan – Joanne L. Molinaro (이선영)
- RDCworld1 – RDCWorld
- tom cardy – Tom Cardy
SOCIAL GOOD AWARDS
Company or Brand
- Activision – Call of Duty Endowment
- P&G – Vital Voices • NowThis NEXT
- State Farm – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital • The Game Theorists
Creator
- Emmanuel Acho – Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man
- Jay Shetty and Radhi Devlukia-Shetty – Help India Breathe
- Shirley Raines – Beauty2TheStreetz
Nonprofit or NGO
- Food Pantry – Beast Philanthropy
- Invisible People – Invisible Stories
- NEXT for AUTISM – Color the Spectrum LIVE • Mark Rober and Jimmy Kimmel
BRAND AWARDS
Brand of the Year
- Disney Plus
- Doritos
- Mattel
- Target
- Warner Bros.
Agency of the Year
- BEN Group
- Portal A
- Reach Agency
- Spacestation Integrations
- XX Artists
Brand as Creator
- Barbie
- Netflix
- Poo~Pourri
- SpongeBob SquarePants
- The Washington Post
Brand Engagement
- Bliss – #ClearGenius
- The Conjuring – #ConjuringHorror
- Current – I Got Hunted By A Real Bounty Hunter • MrBeast
- Fortnite – 100 Thieves Cash App Compound Fortnite Activation
- Hot Pockets – Pockets 4 Bits
Branded Series
- Late Night Taste Buds – Doritos
- Let’s Target Season 3 – Target
- Lyft Comics – Lyft • LOL Network
- Smokey Wrote That – AARP
- You Can Be Anything – Barbie
Branded Video
- 100 People Call Someone to Say “I Love You.” – Everyone • The Cut
- Building A Laser Baby – Amazon Prime Video • Michael Reeves
- CATch Me If You Can 3 – Energizer • AaronsAnimals
- Discord – The Movie (2021) – Discord
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation Dance Battle – Mattel • Netflix
Creator Product
- CLOAK – Markiplier, Jacksepticeye, Pokimane
- Happy Dad Hard Seltzer – NELK
- Holo Taco – Simply Nailogical
- MrBeast Burger – MrBeast
- Nebula
Influencer Campaign
- Disney x CASETiFY
- Information Literacy – Google Search
- Tide Super Bowl 2021 – Tide
- UD x Prince – Urban Decay
- Vlad wants to be strong like a WWE Superstar – Mattel • Vlad and Niki
Social Impact Campaign
- Extreme Barbie Makeover: Dream House Reveal! – Habitat for Humanity • Mr. Kate
- Gaming to Fight Alzheimer’s – HFC • FaZe Clan and Seth Rogen
- Gaming While Black – Doritos’ SOLID BLACK Initiative
- Leftovers Roulette – Kroger Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation • The Try Guys
- World Wish Day – Make-A-Wish