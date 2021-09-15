Wondery Taps Comedian Taylor Tomlinson to Host ‘Celeb vs. Superfan’ Game Show Podcast (EXCLUSIVE)

Stars meet their biggest stans in Wondery’s new game show podcast series, “Celeb vs. Superfan,” hosted by stand-up comedian Taylor Tomlinson — in which the participants compete to see who knows more weird trivia about the celebrity featured in each episode.

Amazon-owned podcast studio Wondery premieres “Celeb vs. Superfan” on Wednesday (Sept. 15) across all podcast platforms, including an ad-free version on Wondery Plus and Apple Podcasts Subscriptions.

On the weekly podcast, Tomlinson will introduce an influencer, musician, actor or personality to someone who has always wanted to meet them. Current confirmed guests for the show include Loren Gray, Bobby Berk, Heidi and Marc D’Amelio (parents of TikTok stars Charli and Dixie), Ben Higgins and Bob the Drag Queen — along with their respective superfans. The guests compete to answer obscure questions, revealing just how obsessed some fans can be.

How often does the superfan win? “Pretty much every time,” said Tomlinson. “We make the questions pretty hard.” The celebs bring some kind of limited-edition merch as a prize for their fans.

Wondery so far has recorded eight episodes of the open-ended ongoing series, with each running about 35 minutes long.

Wondery approached Tomlison about hosting “Celeb. vs. Superfan” after studio execs had seen her stand-up. “I thought it was a great idea,” she said. “It’s mostly fun to introduce someone to one of their superfans.”

Tomlison’s wish list as a celebrity guest for the show: Emma Thompson or “somebody who never does podcasts,” she said. “I’d love to do one where I’m the superfan.” She has previously participated as a regular on podcast “Self-Helpless” with fellow comedians Delanie Fischer and Kelsey Cook but her schedule got too busy so now she pops in “every now and then.”

Currently, Tomlinson is on the road for her “Deal With It Tour” (ttomcomedy.com). She got her start in the stand-up biz as a high-school junior in the Sacramento area, before moving to Riverside, Calif.

Tomlinson broke out with the critically acclaimed “Quarter-Life Crisis,” her first hour-long special, which premiered on Netflix in March 2020. The 27-year-old has appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Conan,” Comedy Central’s “Adam Devine’s House Party” and Season 9 of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” In 2018, Variety named her one of the Top 10 Comics to Watch at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival. Tomlinson is repped by UTA and management company Levity Live!

Listen to the “Celeb Vs. Superfan” trailer: