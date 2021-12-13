The Weeknd’s ‘Save Your Tears’ Is 2021’s Most-Viewed Video on Vevo

The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” was the most-played video, both globally and in the U.S., on the major video network Vevo, the company announced Monday as part of its annual year-end look back on music video viewership.

“Save Your Tears” topped the list with 615 million views globally, and 102.9M views in the U.S. Released at the top of the year, “Save Your Tears” popularity was fueled by the Weeknd’s successful Super Bowl halftime performance and the multiple awards it has won. The full lists appear below.

In Vevo’s Global Top Ten Videos list, the #2 slot is “El Makinon” by Latin Karol G and Mariah Angeliq with 556 million. The Black Eyed Peas and Shakira’s hit, “Girl Like Me,” is #3 at 519 million views, and Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon is No. 4 with 442 million. Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” is fifth with 402 million.

In the U.S., the Weeknd is followed closely by Lil Baby’s “On Me.” Lil Baby is Vevo’s most-viewed artist of the past year with 770 million views.

Vevo’s U.S. Top Viewed Videos chart is filled with first-timers to the list, including Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Polo G, and Coi Leray with Lil Durk.

Newcomer Olivia Rodrigo took two slots in the U.S. chart, with both “Drivers License” (79.9 million) and “Good 4 u” (64.8 million) taking the 6th and 7th spots respectively. In data published by Vevo last week, it was found that Rodrigo has grown her total video catalog viewership eight times to 357 million total views in the U.S. in 2021, after breaking into the mainstream with her debut album, “Sour.”

“Every year, we really look forward to publishing our Most Viewed Videos of 2021. As the global music video destination for artists of all genres and career stages, it’s really exciting to see which videos resonated at scale and made an impact this year with our audience. The Weeknd has had a standout year, topping our Global and U.S. charts with ‘Save Your Tears,’” said JP Evangelista, SVP of Content, Programming and Marketing, Vevo.

