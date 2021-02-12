‘WandaVision’ Breaks Into Nielsen Top 10 Streaming Rankings

Disney Plus’ reality-warping “WandaVision” was one of the 10 most-watched original shows on streaming platforms the week of its debut, according to Nielsen estimates — and with just two episodes released, the Marvel show outpaced the service’s hit “The Mandalorian.”
For the week of Jan. 11-17, Netflix’s “Bridgerton” from Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland, stood at the No. 1 spot on the Nielsen chart, followed by “Cobra Kai” on Netflix (although its total viewing time dropped in half from the week prior). Netflix docuseries “Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer” bowed in the No. 3 spot.
The turnout for “WandaVision,” starring Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision, was impressive given that Disney Plus had released only the first two episodes as of Jan. 15. The show came in at No. 6, notching an estimated 434 million minutes viewed over its first three days.
Note that Nielsen’s SVOD rankings currently measure Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video. The estimates are extrapolated based on viewing data on connected TVs, excluding mobile devices and computers, pulled from Nielsen’s national TV panel.
Here are Nielsen’s SVOD rankings for original TV shows the week of Jan. 11-17:
- “Bridgerton” (Netflix) (8 episodes): 1.386 billion minutes
- “Cobra Kai” (Netflix) (30 episodes): 1.005 billion minutes
- “Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer” (Netflix) (4 episodes): 867 million minutes
- “Lupin” (Netflix) (5 episodes): 494 million minutes
- “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (Netflix) (36 episodes): 442 million minutes
- “WandaVision” (Disney Plus) (2 episodes): 434 million minutes
- “Disenchantment” (Netflix) (30 episodes): 401 million minutes
- “The Crown” (Netflix) (40 episodes): 394 million minutes
- “Virgin River” (Netflix) (20 episodes): 340 million minutes
- “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus) (16 episodes): 339 million minutes