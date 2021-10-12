Vudu Launches Oculus App, Becomes Official Movie and TV Store for Facebook’s VR Devices

In the mood to watch a movie or binge a TV series via a headset strapped to your face? You’re in luck!

Vudu, Fandango’s TV and movie digital storefront, is now available in an app for Facebook’s Oculus Quest 1 and Quest 2 virtual-reality headsets. Vudu will now serve as the official movie and TV store on Oculus, according to Fandango.

With the Vudu app, users of the Oculus VR devices can rent or buy more than 200,000 titles on the service and watch them in a “dynamic, theater-like audio and video experience,” according to the companies.

Those include new releases like Ryan Reynolds-starrer “Free Guy,” available to rent on Vudu starting Tuesday for $5.99, as well as “The Jungle Cruise,” “The Addams Family 2,” “F9: The Fast Saga” and Marvel’s “Black Widow.” In addition, several hundred 3D movies are available to watch on Oculus Quest 2 devices, including “The Boss Baby: Family Business,” “Venom,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Ready Player One,” “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “Jurassic World.”

“Fandango’s mission is to usher fans to the most moving entertainment experiences and we’re certainly able to deliver that promise with the new Vudu app on Oculus,” Fandango chief commercial officer Kevin Shepela said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be working with Oculus to help transport fans to new worlds in the most immersive formats available.”

Walmart sold Vudu to NBCUnviersal’s Fandango in 2020. This summer, Fandango officially retired its electronic sell-through FandangoNow brand and merged the service with Vudu.

Currently, Vudu has more than 60 million registered users, according to Fandango. The service is available on multiple platforms including Samsung, LG and Vizio Smart TVs; Roku; Amazon Fire TV; Apple TV; Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex; PlayStation; Xbox; and TiVo.

Facebook’s latest-model of VR headset, the Oculus Quest 2, launched a year ago. It’s priced starting at $299.