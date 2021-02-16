Vox Recruits New Top Editor Swati Sharma From The Atlantic

News site Vox has found its new editor-in-chief: Swati Sharma, who joins the digital media publication after serving as managing editor at The Atlantic for a little over three years.

Sharma will start as Vox’s EIC in March. She takes over the role from Lauren Williams, former editor-in-chief and senior VP who exited the publication last fall to launch Capital B, a local and national nonprofit news organization serving Black audiences. Also departing around the same time was Vox co-founder and editor at large Ezra Klein, who joined the New York Times as a columnist.

Vox Media said it’s still conducting a search for a SVP-level exec to oversee Vox’s audio, video, business, and creative development teams.

Sharma, 34, joined The Atlantic in January 2018 and oversaw all of the site’s sections. Previously, she spent more than four years at the Washington Post, as deputy general assignment editor and as foreign and national security digital editor. Earlier in her career, Sharma worked at the Boston Globe, where she coordinated live coverage of the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and political science from Northeastern University.

“Throughout her career, Swati has combined a deep respect for great journalism with a profound understanding for audience needs,” Vox Media publisher Melissa Bell said in announcing the appointment. “I’m so excited to have Swati working with Vox during this incredible moment of change for both us and our audiences. She brings an appreciation of Vox’s distinctive journalistic mission and proven experience leading teams to consistently produce their best work.”

Sharma commented, “From its inception, Vox has worked to provide a deep understanding of an ever complex and often confusing world. With a still-raging pandemic, an overdue and ongoing racial reckoning, and a new presidential administration, the work is more vital than ever.”

In addition to Vox.com, which reaches nearly 30 million readers each month, the publication produces a lineup of podcasts including “Today, Explained” and “The Weeds” and operates a TV and short-form video unit whose series include “Explained” on Netflix, “Missing Chapter” and “Earworm” on YouTube, and “Glad You Asked” for YouTube originals.