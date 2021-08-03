Vizio Adding Discovery Plus, BET Plus to Smart TV Streaming Lineup

Vizio is adding two more premium streamers to its smart TVs: The company announced deals to soon provide Discovery Plus and ViacomCBS’s BET Plus to the Vizio SmartCast platform.

Discovery Plus, the recently launched non-fiction streaming service, will be available on Vizio SmartCast by September. BET Plus, which offers thousands of hours of movies, TV shows, stage plays and more from Black creators, will be coming to SmartCast on Aug. 4.

The two services join a growing list of popular streamers on Vizio SmartCast, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, Peacock and Amazon Prime Video. In addition, SmartCast includes built-in support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast, allowing viewers to stream, control, and share content from their phone, tablet or laptop directly on HDTVs.

Earlier Tuesday, as part of its Q2 earnings, Discovery announced that it had 18 million paying customers for its streaming services, including Discovery Plus.

Discovery Plus, which costs $4.99/month with ads and $6.99/month without ads, boasts more than 55,000 episodes of current and past shows from Discovery’s portfolio of networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Magnolia Network. The SVOD service also includes hundreds of Discovery Plus original titles and exclusive content, plus content licensed from A&E, History, Lifetime and the BBC.

BET Plus is available for $9.99/month for a commercial-free subscription. Programming available on the service includes titles like “First Wives Club,” “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless,” “The Family Business” and “American Gangster: Trap Queens” from Black creators including Tracy Oliver, Tyler Perry and Carl Weber, alongside fan favorites like “Martin,” “House of Payne” and “Being Mary Jane.”