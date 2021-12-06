VidCon 2022 Featured Creators Announced, TikTok Takes Title Sponsor Spot

After a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, VidCon’s flagship convention for internet video creators and fans — for now — is set to return IRL to Anaheim in June 2022, with TikTok on board as title sponsor.

Cranking up the hype machine early, ViacomCBS-owned VidCon announced the initial group of featured creators who are scheduled to appear IRL at the event, including Alan Chikin Chow, Brent Rivera, Elliana, Gigi Gorgeous, Hannah Meloche, Julian Bass, the Merrell Twins and SkincareByHyram.

TikTok will be the title sponsor of VidCon US 2022, which if all goes well will return to the Anaheim Convention Center June 22-25, 2022. Under the sponsorship pact, TikTok will present the keynote address; bring talent and executives to participate in each of VidCon’s three tracks (for fans, creators, and industry execs); and sponsor some of the expo hall stages.

Before this year’s event was canceled because of COVID concerns, TikTok had signed on as the VidCon US 2021 title sponsor, replacing YouTube, which had been the confab’s lead sponsor going back to 2013.

“At TikTok we’re thrilled to expand upon our partnership with VidCon, where helping creators learn, collaborate, and elevate is at the core of our shared mission,” Bryan Thoensen, head of content partnerships at TikTok, said in a statement. [Listen to Variety‘s Strictly Business podcast with Thoensen.]

Here’s the first-round list of featured creators confirmed to be attending VidCon US 2022 — which includes several TikTok personalities: Alan Chikin Chow, Alex Ojeda, Alyssa McKay, Amanda Rach Lee, Benjamin De Almeida (aka BENOFTHEWEEK), Brent Rivera, CaptainPuffy, Courtney Quinn (aka Color Me Courtney), Crissa Jackson, DangMattSmith, Devon Rodriguez, Elliana, Gigi Gorgeous, Hannah Meloche, Hannahxxrose, Jasminexgonzalez, Jonny Morales, Julian Bass, Kira Kosarin, MeganPlays, The Merrell Twins, Molly Burke, Nadia Caterina Munno (aka The Pasta Queen), Nia Sioux, the Onyx Family, SeanDoesMagic, SkincareByHyram, Sir Carter, Tubbo, Walter the Frenchie, and Wasil Daoud.

VidCon US 2022 will mark the event’s return to Anaheim after celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2019. For the first time, VidCon will offer a digital and in-person ticketing option, part of the company’s 2020 rebranding that introduced a new logo and the global rollout of VidCon Now, its digital programming arm that releases free creator-focused content weekly.