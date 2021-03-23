VidCon 2021 Sets Dates, Featured Creators for Return to Anaheim Convention Center

After more than a year in all-virtual mode, VidCon is bringing is flagship U.S. convention back to flesh-and-blood format this fall.

VidCon, the ViacomCBS-owned events producer for online video and digital creators, announced that the 2021 VidCon US event will return to the Anaheim Convention Center from Oct. 21-24.

It also announced its first slate of featured creators confirmed to attend: The 2021 VidCon lineup is set to include Spencer X, Antonio Garza, Brent Rivera, Molly Burke, DangMattSmith, InquisitorMaster, Aaron’s Animals, Isra Hirsi, Taylor Cassidy, Alan Chikin Chow, The Montoya Twinz, MeganPlays, Alex Wassabi, Sofie Dossi, Trevi Moran — and, of course, VidCon co-founder Hank Green.

Historically, VidCon US has taken place every year during the summer. But organizers moved the 2021 event to the fall as an additional safety precaution. The 2020 convention had been set for last June but was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“When deciding the new date, we wanted to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for our attendees, creators, staff and sponsors,” VidCon GM Jim Louderback said in a statement. “Holding the event in the fall rather than summer gives us the best chance to safely bring the magic of VidCon to everyone. As we get closer to the event, we’ll confirm the safety protocols we’re enacting to ensure the safest experience for all.”

This year’s event will feature VidCon’s three programming tracks: Community, Creator and Industry. Details on panels, partner activations and additional featured creators will be announced over the coming months.

Tickets for VidCon US 2021 will go on sale this summer for the in-person confab. In addition, for the first time, VidCon will offer a digital-only ticket option to give fans “the opportunity to experience the event at home both live and on demand.”

As part of its new hybrid model, VidCon is providing an on-demand subscription service year-round to Industry and Creator Track workshops, panels and keynotes from VidCon events in 2021. Plus, VidCon’s livestream ticket will allow fans to virtually attend key Community track programming and performances.

The VidCon Now virtual programming strategy, which it adopted during COVID, has attracted 1.2 million unique attendees since launching last summer, according to the company.