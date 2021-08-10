Vanity Fair True-Crime Hollywood Podcast Stars Jon Hamm, Zooey Deschanel (Podcast News Roundup)

In today’s podcast news roundup, Vanity Fair’s film-noir podcast “Love Is a Crime” with Jon Hamm and Zooey Deschanel gets a premiere date; Wyatt Russell will star in QCode’s new action podcast “Classified”; comedian Dan Cummins signs with Stitcher; and more.

DATES

Condé Nast’s Vanity Fair announced its first-ever narrative podcast series, “Love Is a Crime,” co-hosted by podcaster Karina Longworth (“You Must Remember This”) and filmmaker Vanessa Hope, will premiere Aug. 17. Co-produced with Audacy’s Cadence13, the podcast’s voice casts includes Jon Hamm, Zooey Deschanel, Griffin Dune, Mara Wilson and Adam Mortimer. “Love Is a Crime” follows the tale of Hope’s grandparents — Hollywood producer Walter Wanger and his wife, actress Joan Bennett — whose work together helped invent film noir before the couple became embroiled in a bloody scandal. In 1951, Wanger (voiced by Hamm) shot agent Jennings Lang, whom Wanger suspected was having an affair with Bennett (voiced by Deschanel) — but it was Bennett who paid a public price for her husband’s offense. The 10-episode series will be available at listen.vanityfair.com/loveisacrime and major podcast platforms.

Exile Content Studio and iHeartMedia’s My Cultura Network are launching their new comedy series podcast, “4 From the South,” on Thursday, Aug. 12, with Chilean comedian and TV host Fabrizio Copano and “The Office” writer Steve Hely. The podcast series is billed as “a funny and informative introduction to Latin America.”

ABC News’ “The Dropout” returns with new episodes as Elizabeth Holmes — once the youngest self-made female billionaire – goes on trial for alleged fraud and faces decades in prison, if convicted. “The Dropout: Elizabeth Holmes on Trial” is hosted by ABC News chief business, technology and economics correspondent Rebecca Jarvis, who’s spent more than a decade covering business and five years investigating Holmes. “The Dropout: Elizabeth Holmes on Trial” debuts with two new episodes on Tuesday, Aug. 31, to coincide with jury selection. New episodes post Tuesdays throughout the trial with bonus episodes as news warrants.

Fox Sports’ “Club Shay Shay” podcast hosted by NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe premiered Season 2 on Monday, Aug. 9, featuring former NBA champion Metta World Peace. Season 2 of the podcast will feature in-person interviews with personalities in sports, entertainment and culture. Most of this season’s conversations take place in the new Club Shay Shay lounge in Fox Sports’ Los Angeles studios, while select episodes, including next week’s conversation with Dominic Ciambrone (better known as The Shoe Surgeon) are filmed on location.

Storic Media Podcast Network, a division of United Stations Media Networks, announced the podcast debut of “Workout the Doubt” with Dolvett Quince on Aug. 10, 2021. Quince is a celebrity fitness trainer and personal development expert who is best known from his seven seasons on NBC’s “The Biggest Loser.” The health and wellness podcast features an open dialogue about self-discovery, physical, mental and emotional struggles and how to maintain a healthy mindful balance.

GREENLIGHTS

Podcast studio QCode announced that Wyatt Russell (Disney Plus’ “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”) will star in and executive produce new action podcast, “Classified,” created by producer-writer-director duo Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg (“Distant,” “Extinction”). Russell will star alongside Brent Jennings (All American), Monica Potter (Parenthood), Oliver Cooper (Mindhunter), Angela Sarafyan (Caged), Edwin Hodge (The Tomorrow War), Dohn Norwood (Mindhunter), Holland Roden (Mayans M.C.), Eugene Lee Yang (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Spring Bloom) and Kyle Kinane (Paradise PD). QCode and Automatik will executive produce “Classified” along with Russell as well as Cohen and Halberg, who will also serve as writers and directors for the series. Classified follows Ivan (Russell), who arrives at the mysterious Ravenholm Institute to be treated when Lark (Jennings), the voice in his head, says he can help Ivan break out. He and Lark then organize the other eclectic patients to escape and take down Doctor Bell, the shadowy woman in charge of their “recovery.”

DEALS

SiriusXM’s Stitcher signed an exclusive, multiyear advertising and distribution deal with comedian/podcaster Dan Cummins and his Couer d’Alene, Idaho-based Bad Magic Productions for his popular podcasts “Timesuck with Dan Cummins,” “Scared to Death” and “Is We Dumb.”

Vox Media announced that “Waveform: The MKBHD Podcast,” hosted by Marques Brownlee and Andrew Manganelli, has joined the Vox Media Podcast Network (VMPN) beginning with the Sept. 3 episode. New episodes are available weekly each Friday. Under the partnership, Vox Media will manage sales, marketing and distribution for the tech podcast and YouTube channel. Brownlee also is the host of Vox Media Studios’ “Retro Tech” produced for YouTube Originals. Vox Media’s podcast slate includes shows from Cafe Studios, the podcast company co-founded by Preet Bharara that Vox acquired earlier this year, and recently announced partnerships with Gastropod and Longform.