U2 Joins TikTok, Iconic Rock Group Adds Song Tracks to App

Achtung, baby! U2 is now on TikTok — and for the first time, users of the social-video app can use the band’s tracks in their own posts.

Sounds now available in the TikTok library from the Irish rockers include such hits as “With Or Without You,” “Vertigo,” “Sweetest Thing,” “One,” “Beautiful Day” and ‘Where The Streets Have No Name.”

U2’s first video post on its official TikTok channel is a sneak listen to its new track “Your Song Saved My Life,” featuring artwork by Bono, from Universal Pictures’ “Sing 2” original motion picture soundtrack. It’s being previewed on TikTok two days before its official release on Wednesday, Nov. 3. U2 frontman Bono will make his animated screen debut as reclusive rock star lion Clay Calloway in the sequel, currently slated to hit theaters Dec. 22.

According to TikTok, U2 has already seen huge success and demand on the app, with the #U2 hashtag and related content receiving more than 249 million video views to date.

This November marks the 30th anniversary of the release of U2’s acclaimed studio album “Achtung Baby.” According to TikTok, users can expect “unearthed archival footage” from the band’s performances and tours over the decades to appear on the platform. Fans can also access a selection of U2’s newly arrived tracks in the ‘Greatest Hits’ Guest Playlist on TikTok.

To date, U2 has released 14 studio albums and have sold more than 157 million albums. The group has won numerous awards, including 22 Grammys, and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2005.

TikTok, owned by Chinese internet giant ByteDance, says it has more than 1 billion monthly active users for the app. On Monday, TikTok launched on Fire TV platforms in the U.S. and Canada, making Amazon the exclusive connected-TV partner for the app.