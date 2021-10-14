U2 Get Deep About Their First Three Albums in Pandora ‘Artist Takeover’

This month marks 40 years since the release of U2’s sophomore album, “October,” and to celebrate, the group have today announced the launch of the biggest ever “Artist Takeover” on Pandora.

Members of the group will take fans through the making of their first three albums — “Boy,” “October” and “War” — sharing stories, details and the music that inspired them along the way.

U2’s Artist Takeover marks the first time an artist has created an ongoing series of self-curated Modes on Pandora. Users can choose from three selectable “modes” on Pandora’s U2 Radio station — each devoted to one of the three albums — where the group shares personal insights and influences behind each record in their own words. Additional album Modes are expected to be rolled out on Pandora’s U2 Radio station in the coming months.

On U2’s Artist Takeover Modes on Pandora, band members share stories behind the making of each album, delve deep into the creation and recording of pivotal tracks, and share classic songs from the artists who influenced and inspired them, from the Ramones to John Lennon to David Bowie.

Hear the Modes here starting at 9 a.m. ET.

“Pandora has given us an opportunity to tell U2’s story in a completely new way, weaving the music of our heroes together with our own using songs, memories, and inspirations,” said U2 guitarist The Edge. “Music is the most powerful storytelling medium, and Modes has created an incredible new way to share the sounds and experiences that made us who we are as artists.”

Courtesy Pandora

“Few bands have been as consistently innovative, passionate, and riveting as U2, who are constantly evolving and yet still at the top of their game decades on,” said Scott Greenstein, president and chief content officer of Pandora parent SiriusXM. “We are thrilled to be collaborating with the band to create this truly personal and groundbreaking U2 music experience for Pandora listeners.”

On each Mode, the band tells the tales and spins the songs from their early years.

Speaking about their early influences, singer Bono said – “I learned a lot from Iggy Pop. I’ve learned a lot from performers who are not comfortable with a safe distance between the stage and the audience.”

Bassist Adam Clayton added – “Half of ‘October’ is kind of an admission from us that we are absolutely out of our depth, we don’t know what we’re doing, we don’t know if there’s a future for us as a band.”

To experience U2’s Artist Takeover on Pandora:

Search for “U2 Radio” on Pandora and tap the U2 Radio icon Tap the Now Playing bar at the bottom of your screen Tap the “New Modes Added” button at the top of your screen Select from Modes devoted to U2 albums Boy, October, or War

Artist Takeovers are a “guest DJ”-style Pandora experience where top artists program a mix of their songs, as well as favorites from other artists, and add their own personal commentary. Artist Takeovers are an extension of Pandora Modes, a unique feature that lets users customize their Pandora listening experience by choosing from selectable “modes” on their top stations to give more control over which songs they hear.