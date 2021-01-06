Twitter Locks Donald Trump’s Account for ‘Repeated and Severe’ Policy Violations

on Wednesday said President Trump’s account would be locked for 12 hours, following the removal of three tweets that represented “repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy.”

Twitter said if the offending tweets are not removed, Trump’s account will remain locked.

One of the tweets was Trump’s video message to rioters in D.C., in which he told them to go home — but in which he also said they are “very special” and repeated baseless assertions that the U.S. presidential election was fraudulent. That tweet is no longer available.

In another tweet, which also is no longer available, Trump said, “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!”

“Future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account,” Twitter Safety team said in a thread.

More to come.