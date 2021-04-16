Twitter Experiences Widespread Outage

went down Friday for many users, with thousands of people reporting problems viewing and sending tweets on the social network site.

An error message on twitter.com said, “Something went wrong. Try again.” In the Twitter app, an error message said, “Tweets aren’t loading right now.”

According to tracking site DownDetector.com, user reports of problems at Twitter spiked just before 8 p.m. ET. More than 50,000 people had reported issues as of 8:03 p.m. ET, according to DownDetector, jumping to over 81,000 by 8:14 p.m. The issues appeared to be mainly affecting the eastern half of the U.S.

Twitter profiles were still accessible in the app (and so were Fleets). While posts cached in the app were visible, users couldn’t like, retweet or comment on them.

Reps for Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

In October 2020, Twitter experienced technical issues — which lasted for more than two hours — that prevented users from tweeting. The company blamed the problems on an “inadvertent change to our systems.” That outage affected users access across the U.S., Europe and other parts of the world.