Twitter Targets 315 Million Daily Users by 2023, Expects to Double Revenue

revealed new long-range targets for the business ahead of its investor day presentation Thursday — projecting that it will at least double total annual revenue and daily users over a four-year span.

Per a regulatory filing, Twitter expects annual revenue to grow more than two-fold, from $3.7 billion in 2020 to $7.5 billion or more in 2023. In addition, the social network said it is projected at least 315 million monetizable daily active users in Q4 2023, representing an approximately 20% compound annual growth rate from 152 million mDAU reported in Q4 2019.

Shares of Twitter popped more than 8% at the market open Thursday on the projections.

Twitter also set a goal to double “development velocity” by the end of 2023, which means doubling the number of features shipped per employee that “directly drive either mDAU or revenue,” the company said in the filing.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, Twitter reported 192 million monetizable DAUs worldwide for Q4 2020, up from 187 million in Q3 amid the turmoil of the 2020 U.S. election, and topped Wall Street financial expectations. For the current quarter, the company said it expects year-over-year DAU growth of 20%, coming after the permanent ban of former president and ex-Twitter power-user Donald Trump in January.