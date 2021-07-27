Twitch Hires Ex-YouTube Exec Constance Knight as VP of Creators

Twitch, the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform, has recruited Constance Knight in the newly created role of VP, global creators.

Knight most recently was at Instagram, where she was global head of video curation for short-form content. Before that, she worked at YouTube for more than nine years, most recently as head of content programs and partnerships for creator communities.

As Twitch’s first VP of creators, she will lead up efforts to improve the overall experience for its livestreaming partners with a specific focus on serving diverse creators around the world.

“Creators are the heart and soul of Twitch, and as we continue to see more people finding their community on Twitch, now is the perfect time to add more support for global creators to our internal team,” Michael Aragon, chief content officer at Twitch, said in announcing Knight’s hire. “Constance is an experienced and passionate leader who brings a wealth of knowledge from across the streaming industry. Her perspective will be invaluable in helping Twitch and its creators grow and thrive.”

Knight, in a statement, said: “Twitch is purpose-built to build passionate and engaged communities, and I am so thrilled to join a service that places such importance on supporting creators. The future of entertainment is creator-driven, and I’m excited to play a role in supporting these creative professionals as they work to further their careers on Twitch and take us into the next generation of content.”

Earlier in her career, Knight worked at BET where she launched and developed the BET Home Entertainment brand, as well as Walt Disney Studios and New Line Cinema. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Texas at Austin and an MBA from UCLA’s Anderson School of Management.