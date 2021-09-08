Twenty One Pilots to Stage Elaborate Roblox ‘Concert Experience’

Roblox and Warner Music Group have announced the “Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience,” which is described as a pioneering interactive virtual concert powered by the latest Roblox technology. The “fully immersive” performance begins inside Roblox on Friday, September 17th at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT and kicks off the group’s “Takeøver Tour.”

The experience was designed in close collaboration with the band and Eshleman, and features a five-song set combining hit songs with new material from their 2021 album, “Scaled and Icy.”

Twenty One Pilots Roblox Courtesy Roblox

According to the announcement, the “high-fidelity experience” will feature a dynamic setlist dictated by fans in real-time; “metaverse-spanning pre-concert quests” — okay, we’ll admit we don’t know what that means — involving some of Roblox’s most popular experiences that also feature custom portals that will transport users into the pre-concert venue; exclusive custom designed virtual merchandise, and more. Fans can access the experience and join the pre-show festivities beginning today by visiting the Twenty One Pilots event page; new Roblox users will need to create an account to enter the concert venue.

According to the announcement, the experience will include:

A dynamic setlist that gives users in each concert the ability to control the order of songs performed through instantaneous voting once the concert begins. Each song will feature its own meticulously designed set with a high level of fidelity and realism, powered by the latest in Roblox’s lighting, physically based rendering, and motion capture technologies.

Emotes, interactive features, and bespoke virtual merchandise (“verch”) – including more than 30 exclusive custom-designed pieces available for purchase.

Metaverse-spanning pre-concert quests that will be integrated into three top Roblox experiences — Ultimate Driving: Westover Islands, Creatures of Sonaria, and World // Zero, which collectively have over 400 million visits. These quests will enable users to earn Twenty One Pilots prizes and include portals that allow users to be transported into the Twenty One Pilots pre-concert venue from across the Roblox platform in the days leading up to the concert.

Behind the scenes footage detailing the creation of the virtual concert itself and a Q&A interview with the band, available now as part of the pre-concert experience.

Fans can replay performances at the top of each hour through Sunday, September 19 at 11 p.m. PDT.

“Twenty One Pilots is a band that has spent their entire career figuring out how to reach the most people possible,” said the band’s longtime creative director Mark Eshleman. “From selling out the small room and moving to the big venue next door, to now launching a virtual experience with Roblox for millions of users, the goal has always been the same. The Roblox team has made an effort every step of the way to honor the band’s fans, its lore, and history to make sure this experience aligns with what people can expect from a show.”