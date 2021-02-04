Tubular Labs Hires Market-Research Vet Scott Ernst as CEO

Tubular Labs, a provider of video measurement on social media platforms, tapped Scott Ernst as its new CEO.

Ernst has two decades of experience at the intersection of technology and market research. Most recently, he was CEO of Macromill, a Tokyo-based global marketing research business, which he took through an IPO with an enterprise value of over $1 billion. Prior to joining Macromill in 2015, he had been a founding exec at digital marketing and measurement agency Compete (now Millward Brown Digital), where he drove the go-to-market strategy resulting in the 2008 acquisition by WPP’s Kantar.

Ernst, who officially starts Feb. 16 at Tubular Labs, takes over role from founder Rob Gabel, who exited as CEO last September. Gabel — who remains on Tubular Labs’ board — is now EVP and GM of TubeBuddy, a provider of YouTube video and channel optimization tools that was acquired by branded content company BEN Group.

To Ernst, Tubular is poised to expand its reach in social video and make further inroads with ad buyers, brands and publishers as the market continues to expand. “To some extent they had me at ‘Hello,'” he said. “What really got me excited about Tubular is that we’re really in this formative stage of the industry. We’ve earned this enviable spot around content ratings in initial go-to-market… Right now, social video is underrepresented in media plans.”

“Scott Ernst has the experience to build on Tubular’s success and drive growth globally,” Tubular Labs executive chairman Greg Coleman, who was formerly BuzzFeed’s president, said in a statement. “Scott is particularly well-suited to guide Tubular’s expansion efforts because of his history leading top-tier insight businesses, working directly with brands, media companies, and agencies.”

In October 2020, Tubular Labs introduced Tubular Audience Ratings to provide TV-like measurement and research that the company claims is the industry’s only solution for deduplicating viewers and providing unique viewer minutes watched across Facebook and YouTube.

Ernst said he plans to continue building on that strategy. “As we expand more into the buy side, my job is to help guide the next phase of growth, to build deeper moats on both buy and sell side,” he said. “We’re really trying to work toward building the next great insights and intelligence company using social video as the wedge.”

Tubular Labs also is a founding member of the Global Video Measurement Alliance (GVMA), a consortium comprising media companies, brands and agencies to define the industry standards for digital video. GVMA members include ViacomCBS, Discovery, Ellen Digital Network, Corus Entertainment, Vice, BuzzFeed, Group Nine, Media Chain, BBC Studios, WildBrain Spark, Digitas, Mattel, Freeda, Webedia, Weber Shandwick and Brut.

Earlier in his career, Ernst served as VP of sales, business and corporate development at Personify, a business-intelligence software platform, and VP of sales at marketing software vendor AdKnowledge. He holds a bachelor of science degree in economics, marketing and entrepreneurial management from University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.