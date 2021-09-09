The Try Guys ‘No Recipe Road Trip’ Picked Up to Series at Food Network (EXCLUSIVE)

Discovery’s Food Network is hungry for more on-the-road cooking improv escapades from the Try Guys, the YouTube viral-video comedy troupe.

The cabler picked up “No Recipe Road Trip With the Try Guys” to series, with an additional five-episode order. Food Network previously had announced a deal with the Try Guys for a one-off special of the same name; the special will now air as part of Season 1 so there will now be six episodes total. No premiere date has been set for the hour-long “No Recipe Road Trip” series, which likely will be available on both Food Network and Discovery Plus.

In the show, the Try Guys take their no-recipe mentality on the road, testing their mettle in kitchens across America by attempting to whip up a variety of classic dishes and restaurant specialties — with some “surprising and hilarious results,” per Food Network. Pre-production is currently under way on the additional episodes.

The Try Guys, who launched their careers while at BuzzFeed, comprise best friends and creators Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang. “No Recipe Road Trip” is inspired by the quartet’s popular series “Without a Recipe,” in which they attempt to cook and bake without instructions.

“We’ve loved making this show and couldn’t ask for a better creative partner for our first foray into TV,” the Try Guys said in a statement provided by Food Network. “We’re thrilled to bring this show to our incredible fans and share our love of food with a new audience.”

The social media stars have more than 13 million followers across platforms, and their videos have amassed more than 3 billion video views to date. They left BuzzFeed in June 2018 to form their own production company, 2nd Try. With their trademark willingness to try anything and everything, The Try Guys videos have featured them testing out labor-pain simulators, attempting Alaskan dog sledding, parallel parking 18-wheeler trucks, and getting nail extensions. The group also penned bestselling book “The Hidden Power of F*cking Up” and were featured in the documentary film “Behind The Try.”

“The Try Guys’ trademark approach to food, combined with their overwhelming popularity has us very excited,” said Courtney White, president of Food Network and streaming food content at Discovery. “When we screened the pilot, we knew our audience would love a full series featuring this foursome’s audacious spin on cooking. We’re eager to leverage and grow their following as we broaden their reach on Food Network.”

“No Recipe Road Trip With the Try Guys” is produced by Beyond Productions. The Try Guys are represented by ICM Partners and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis LLP.