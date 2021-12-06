Trump Hires Devin Nunes as CEO of His Media and Technology Startup

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), a stalwart ally of Donald Trump, will step down from his seat in Congress to become CEO of the ex-president’s Trump Media & Technology Group in 2022.

Nunes, currently a ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, will leave the U.S. House of Representatives and will begin his new role as CEO of TMTG in January 2022, the company announced Monday.

Trump’s company is planning to launch a social network, called “Truth Social,” after the twice-impeached former U.S. president was kicked off or suspended from all major internet platforms over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. TMTG also plans to launch a Netflix-style subscription-streaming service with “non-woke” programming.

Trump, chairman of TMTG, called Nunes “a fighter and a leader. He will make an excellent CEO of TMTG. Devin understands that we must stop the liberal media and Big Tech from destroying the freedoms that make America great. America is ready for Truth Social and the end to censorship and political discrimination.”

Nunes, in a statement provided by Trump’s company, added, “The time has come to reopen the internet and allow for the free flow of ideas and expression without censorship. The United States of America made the dream of the Internet a reality and it will be an American company that restores the dream. I’m humbled and honored President Trump has asked me to lead the mission and the world class team that will deliver on this promise.”

Since 2003, Nunes has served in the U.S. House of Representatives, currently serving California’s 22nd district. As Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee (2015-19), Nunes worked on important matters related to U.S. security including cybersecurity and information technology.

Trump Media & Technology Group plans to become a publicly traded entity through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Earlier Monday, Digital World Acquisition disclosed that it was the subject of a “preliminary” SEC investigation seeking documents including those related to the “identities of certain investors.” The company on Dec. 4 announced that it had secured $1 billion from unnamed investors for the merged TMTG-DWAC company.