TrillerTV Launches With Shows Hosted by Jennifer Lopez, D’Amelio Family, Jake Paul, More (EXCLUSIVE)

Ryan Kavanaugh is returning to linear programming for the small screen via TrillerTV. More than 50 new shows are planned to launch on Triller Live starting Feb. 18. Talent signed on to helm or curate programs include Jennifer Lopez, the D’Amelio family, Jake Paul, DJ Khaled, the famed Hype House, Fat Joe, 2 Chainz, Noah Beck and Perez Hilton, among others.

Kavanaugh created Relativity Real (now renamed Critical Content), home to “Catfish” and “Limitless,” and is currently co-owner of Triller. “The TrillerTV lineup is unlike anything we have seen,” he said. “It’s like the dream network, to be able to see the real lives of today’s favorite influencers, connect with icons like JLo and her lifestyle tips, have a true up-close and personal connection to DJ Khaled, and see the drama unfold of Jake Paul, we really believe we have created the network for today’s audience.”.

On deck are 30 minute “live shows” hosted by social media personalities using Triller’s live function; “The D’Amelio Family’s Must Have’s,” in which Charlie, Dixie et al review their favorite products; DJ Khaled in Da House, exploring the producer and artist’s daily life during lockdown; and “Jennifer Lopez In the Morning,” in which the multi-hyphenate walks viewers through her morning routine. “I’m excited to share my routines, tips, beauty fashion and life experiences with the Triller family,” said Lopez. “Real and from the heart — from my family to yours.”

Added Bobby Sarnevesht, chairman and co-founder of Triller: “The Triller audience made it clear they wanted more direct content, that offers a closer look into the lives of social media stars, musicians and other celebrities focused on music, sports, influencers, fashion and lifestyle, and we delivered. We recognized that we had access to the most sought-after stars in the world, and one of the best producers in the world who has made over 200 movies and 40 TV series, so it was an obvious endeavor for us to pursue.”

See below for synopses of shows on the current lineup:

“The D’Amelio Family’s Must Have’s” – The members of America’s beloved D’Amelio family review their favorite products.

“Jennifer Lopez In the Morning” – The legendary singer, fashion designer, dancer and businesswoman walks us through her morning routine.

“Jake Paul: Staying on Top” – One of the world’s biggest internet sensations, turned professional fighter, chronicles his monumental change and rise to the top.

“2 Chainz Let’s Do It” – The rapper shows his workout routine and breaks down the moves.

“Hanging with the Hype” – The Hype House gang give an inside peek into the crazy and unexpected.

“Ur Lov’d: The Noah Beck Show” – A deep dive into modern day love as the hosts field questions from heartbroken fans.

“Dani Leigh LIVE” – An exclusive look into the life of up-and-coming female sensation, Dani Leigh.

“Fat Joe’s Masterclass” – Five-time Grammy nominated artist Fat Joe has made his mark in the music industry. Now, the legendary artist invites viewers into learning about the process for making it in music.

“The Perez Hilton Show” – Hollywood’s know-it-all, larger than life personality gives a new and exclusive destination for Gen Z, reality TV show stars and celebrity gossip.

“Too Tired To Be Crazy” – Violet Benson brings her popular dating podcast to TrillerTV each week where she tells you exactly why he’s ghosting you, how to move on and fall in love with yourself instead. From mental health, to living a positive life, to changing your perspective to become the woman you’re meant to be, Violet creates a safe space to amplify the voices of young women today.