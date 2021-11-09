Atlanta’s Trilith Studios to Open 18,000-Square-Foot Virtual Production Facility With NEP (EXCLUSIVE)

Trilith Studios is working with NEP Virtual Studios to build a new virtual production facility at its Atlanta headquarters — touted as one of the largest in the world.

The permanent Prysm Stage facility will offer filmmakers “the most stable and advanced real-time workflows and technology,” according to the partners.

Trilith Studios (formerly known as Pinewood Atlanta Studios) said the Prysm Stage will be operational in the first quarter of 2022 and that the company will soon be booking productions for the spring of 2022. It features an enclosed 80-by-90-by-26-foot virtual production volume, housed in an 18,000-square-foot purpose-built soundstage. The Prysm Stage is built to accommodate large set pieces, wrapped 360 degrees with LED panels (including an LED ceiling), and is equipped for game-engine-driven video playback. The facility also will include a process stage designed for automotive shoots.

The buildout of the Prysm Stage is being led Trilith Studios director of creative technologies Barry Williams, NEP Virtual Studios global president Cliff Plumer, Trilith Studios president/CEO Frank Patterson, and virtual-production firm Lux Machina Consulting (LuxMC). Production services company NEP Group recently formed NEP Virtual Studios after acquiring LuxMC, Halon Entertainment and the Prysm Collective brand.

The Prysm Stage at Trilith Studios is being constructed from the ground up for virtual production processes including in-camera visual effects (ICVFX). Directors and creative teams will be able to iterate on visual effects and CG enhancements interactively and to immediately restage digital sets, make lighting changes, adjust camera angles and more. More info about the Prysm Stage will be at prysmstages.com.

“Ensuring the success of a virtual production shoot relies on having a rock-solid stage setup and an experienced production team in place,” Mitch Bell, Marvel Studios’ VP of physical production, said in a statement. “The Prysm Stage at Trilith is just another example of how we rely on Trilith Studios to bring best-of-class solutions to our productions.”

Films and shows produced at Trilith Studios include “Black Adam,” “Loki,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Zombieland: Double Tap,” “WandaVision,” “The Suicide Squad” and “Moon and Me.” The company has a total of more than 1 million square feet of production facilities, including 24 premium soundstages. Trilith Studios is situated on a 700-acre site, which includes a 400-acre backlot.

Trilith Studios hosts more than 40 on-site production vendors, including Technicolor, MBS Equipment Co., SGPS/ShowRig, Herc Rentals, SmartPost and The Third Floor. The studio recently added 75,000 square feet of stages equipped for virtual production technologies and will soon add a Creative Office Centre to house content and technology companies.

Pictured above: Rendering of the Prysm Stage from NEP Virtual Studios coming to Trilith Studios in Atlanta